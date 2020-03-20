Restaurants Fight for Their Lives as They Turn to No-Contact Delivery

The James Beard award-winning restaurant Canlis in Seattle used to serve diners exquisite plates that were as much a feast for the eyes as for the mouth.

But new social distancing regulations implemented by the state to stop the spread of the coronavirus have forced restaurants across the country to shut down service, spelling estimated losses of $225 billion and as many as 7 million jobs over the next three months, according to the National Restaurant Association.

High-profile restaurant groups such as Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group and David Chang's Momofuku restaurants have been forced to close their establishments and lay off employees.

Meyer's group laid off 2,000 workers Wednesday. While Meyer's group said it was doing everything it can to financially assist its former employees, the company and other restaurants across the nation have accepted the "brutal" reality that they cannot support their business at this time.

Read more at NBC News.com