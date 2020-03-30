Coronavirus

Rep. Nydia Velazquez diagnosed with ‘presumed coronavirus infection’

On Monday, Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D- NY) took to her Twitter account to announce that she was diagnosed with a "presumed coronavirus infection."

Velazquez, a Democrat who represents New York's 7th district, said in a statement that she began to feel ill on Sunday morning. However, although your symptoms are mild, she will isolate herself at home.

The congresswoman said in her statement that she "developed the abrupt onset of muscle aches, fever, nasal congestion and stomach upset."

Velazquez said she contacted the treating doctor by phone, and that they did not recommend a COVID-19 laboratory test or an in-person visit.

"I am carefully monitoring my symptoms, working remotely and in constant contact with my staff," he said in his statement. " I'll continue my work on behalf of New Yorkers as together we overcome this virus. In that regard, I encourage everyone to stay at home and continue practicing social distancing."

Congresswoman Velazquez is serving her fourteenth term as Representative of the 7th District of Congress in New York.

Velazquez is the first Puerto Rican woman to be elected to Congress, and is part of the Hispanic Caucus of Congress.

She is Chair of the Small Business Committee of the House of Representatives, a senior member of the Financial Services Committee and a member of the House Committee on Natural Resources.

