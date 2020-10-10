President Trump

Regeneron Board Member and Executive Sell $1 Million in Stock After Trump Touts Treatment

“These are pre-established at a time when the executive/director is not aware of any material, nonpublic information about Regeneron," a spokesperson said

View of Corporate and Research and Development Headquarters of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. on Old Saw Mill River Road.
Lev Radin/Getty Images

NBC News reports a Regeneron executive and one of its directors sold $1 million worth of stocks two days after President Donald Trump announced he was taking their therapeutic, recent filings from the Securities and Exchange Commission reveal.

Last Friday night, the White House announced that as part of Trump's treatment for coronavirus, he had received Regeneron’s experimental antibody cocktail that has not passed formal trials or been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

One day later, the president appeared in a video posted to his Twitter account about his treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

“They gave me Regeneron,” he said, saying the company name instead of the treatment’s name, REGN-COV2. “It was like, unbelievable. I felt good immediately. I felt as good three days ago as I do now.”

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

