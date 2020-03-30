Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz is the latest elected officials to test positive for the coronavirus.

The 54-year-old has mild symptoms and she's already feeling better after she learned of her diagnosis on Saturday, according to Katz's spokesperson.

The Democrat, and most of her staff, has been working from home since at least March 19, the spokesperson said.

State courts remain open during the coronavirus shutdown as part of essential businesses but judges, defense attorneys and district attorneys like Katz have moved to videoconferencing to continue with court proceedings.