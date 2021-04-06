Photos: The Workers With Intellectual Disabilities on the Front Lines During the Pandemic Published 1 hour ago • Updated 6 mins ago These workers are disproportionately employed in jobs that have disappeared during the pandemic. 16 photos 1/16 Chinook Enterprises Terry Hall had worked for Skagit Horticulture for more 30 years but lost his job there during the coronavirus pandemic. 2/16 The Creative Living Community of Connecticut Mitch and Ryan at a flower stand in Connecticut. The Creative Living Community runs a greenhouse and a farm and was able to employ field hands and farm stand workers during the pandemic. 3/16 Kandi Clubine bags groceries and collects carts at a Fry's Food Stores supermarket in Glendale, Arizona. She was able to work through the pandemic. 4/16 Jamie Beck cleans rooms at Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, Indiana. She has not missed a day of work. Patients with COVID-19 were housed separately in the hospital. 5/16 Curt watering soil in a greenhouse operated by the Creative Living Community of Connecticut. 6/16 The Creative Living Community of Connecticut A Creative Living Community of Connecticut worker holds up gardening signs. 7/16 A worker at the Creative Living Community of Connecticut makes his first sale selling popcorn. The community has a greenhouse and a farm and farmstead. 8/16 Debbie Hibben From left: Debbie and Hannah Hibben dressed in yellow and blue, the colors of Down syndrome awareness. Hannah Hibben kept one of her part-time jobs in the Atlanta suburbs, at an e-waste recycling center, but had to give up two others, at a yogurt shop and a cookie store. 9/16 Workers at Hugs Cafe in McKinney, Texas. The cafe opened five years as a place where developmentally and intellectually disabled adults could learn job skills. 10/16 Workers at Hugs Cafe in McKinney, Texas, which had gotten about 75% of its funding from selling sandwiches. 11/16 A worker at Hugs Cafe in McKinney, Texas, which began making sandwiches to donate to people without enough food after the coronavirus pandemic began. 12/16 A Hugs Cafe worker in McKinney, Texas. Workers said they would be comfortable providing curbside service. 13/16 A Hugs Cafe worker in McKinney, Texas. Among the ways the cafe kept going: delivering bulk grocery items and gardening kits. 14/16 A worker at Hugs Cafe in McKinney, Texas. Its innovation of providing food for residents without enough has proved popular. 15/16 A Hugs Cafe worker in McKinney, Texas. The cafe may continue offering free food to people without enough even after the pandemic is under control. 16/16 A Hugs Cafe worker in McKinney, Texas. Workers who have stayed home during the pandemic contributed by writing notes to include with sandwiches. This article tagged under: CoronavirusCOVID-19Economypandemicpeople with disabilities 0 More Photo Galleries 2021 SAG Awards: Top Looks From the Show The Day the President Almost Died: A Look Back at the Reagan Assassination Attempt Photos: Archaeologists Dig Up 387-Year-Old Fort Photos: NY Vigil Honors Victims of Atlanta Spa Shootings