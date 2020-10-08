WATCH: Gov. Murphy Talks Coronavirus in New Jersey

As Ocean and Monmouth counties deal with a recent surge in coronavirus cases, New Jersey reported its highest daily total of daily COVID-19 cases in months.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced 1,301 new COVID-19 cases at his coronavirus news briefing Thursday to bring the statewide total of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began to more than 211,000.

"When we get 1,301 cases in one day, we know we are still in the fight," Murphy said while calling out people, like President Donald Trump, who say to not fear the virus.

Of the 1,300 new cases, more than 21% came from Ocean County with almost 10% from Monmouth County, Murphy said.

Over the past couple of weeks, New Jersey health officials have focused on testing people in Ocean and Monmouth counties as cases have surged in those communities. Murphy even held a roundtable with local and religious leaders in Ocean County on Friday. Lakewood, in Ocean County, has seen its cases go up around the Jewish high holidays.

Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said of the 285 new cases in Ocean County, 206 are in Lakewood and mostly among men up to 49 years old.

The state has ramped up testing in the Lakewood area -- administering more than 1,000 tests on Wednesday alone -- and contact tracing as they look to slow the virus' spread.

She also said that college-aged people in Monmouth and Middlesex counties have also seen an uptick in recent cases.

Murphy also announced another 11 deaths Thursday to bring the confirmed statewide total of deaths attributed to coronavirus to at least 14,373. Another nearly 1,800 deaths are suspected to be due to coronavirus.

Murphy and Persichilli urged people to continue to socially distance from each other, wear masks in public and properly wash their hands as cold weather sets in and more people move indoors.

"We are anticipating a second wave," Persichilli said.

She noted that unlike the early part of the pandemic when health workers from other places came to help, they might not be able to this time should health care workers in New Jersey get sick.

This story is developing and will be updated.