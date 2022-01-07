Pfizer Vaccine Highly Effective at Stopping MIS-C in Kids, New Study Finds

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine was 91% effective at preventing kids from developing the rare but serious COVID complication known as MIS-C, according to a new study released Friday.

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, is a severe condition usually seen two weeks or more after an otherwise mild COVID infection in kids.

The study of 283 kids at 24 hospitals in 20 states from early July to early December looked at infection with the delta variant of COVID. Some 95% of the hospitalized kids with MIS-C were unvaccinated, and outcomes among the vaccinated were better as well.

"No fully vaccinated patients with MIS-C required respiratory or cardiovascular life support, as opposed to 39% of unvaccinated MIS-C patients who did," the authors wrote.