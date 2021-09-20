Pfizer Says COVID Vaccine Safe for Kids 5-11, Will File for Approval ASAP

Pfizer said Monday data from a new trial show its COVID-19 vaccine is safe for kids ages 5 to 11, and it will file with regulators as soon as possible for expanded approval.

Pfizer said kids in the trial had a similar antibody response to young adults ages 16 to 25 in a previous study. The younger kids were given about one-third the dose of the older group.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"Since July, pediatric cases of COVID-19 have risen by about 240 percent in the U.S. – underscoring the public health need for vaccination. These trial results provide a strong foundation for seeking authorization of our vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old, and we plan to submit them to the FDA and other regulators with urgency," Pfizer's CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement.

The company said two other data sets in younger kids -- those 6 months to 2 years, and 2 years to 5 years -- are due later this year.

As of Monday morning, per NBC News data, the United States has now had 42.1 million cases of COVID-19, highest in the world, and almost 678,000 deaths.

In just the last month, the country has added another 4.5 million cases and nearly 48,000 deaths.