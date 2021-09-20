COVID-19 vaccines

Pfizer Says COVID Vaccine Safe for Kids 5-11, Will File for Approval ASAP

Pfizer said trial data showed its COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty was safe in kids 5-11, with immune responses at lower doses similar to older kids at higher doses

NBC Universal, Inc.

Pfizer said Monday data from a new trial show its COVID-19 vaccine is safe for kids ages 5 to 11, and it will file with regulators as soon as possible for expanded approval.

Pfizer said kids in the trial had a similar antibody response to young adults ages 16 to 25 in a previous study. The younger kids were given about one-third the dose of the older group.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"Since July, pediatric cases of COVID-19 have risen by about 240 percent in the U.S. – underscoring the public health need for vaccination. These trial results provide a strong foundation for seeking authorization of our vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old, and we plan to submit them to the FDA and other regulators with urgency," Pfizer's CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement.

The company said two other data sets in younger kids -- those 6 months to 2 years, and 2 years to 5 years -- are due later this year.

News

gabby petito 4 hours ago

Search for Gabby Petito Boyfriend Ongoing After Body Matching Her Description Is Found

vaccine mandate 12 hours ago

Group Claims Hostess Using Racial Slur Before NYC Restaurant Brawl Over Vax Proof

As of Monday morning, per NBC News data, the United States has now had 42.1 million cases of COVID-19, highest in the world, and almost 678,000 deaths.

In just the last month, the country has added another 4.5 million cases and nearly 48,000 deaths.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

COVID-19 vaccinesCOVID-19covid-19 vaccinepfizerpfizer vaccine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us