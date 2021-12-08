pfizer

Pfizer Says Early Data Shows Booster Dose of Vaccine Protects Against Omicron Variant

Two doses of the Pfizer vaccine may not provide sufficient antibodies against the new variant, the company said

Scott Olson | Getty Images

A booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine appears to provide strong protection against the omicron variant, the companies announced Wednesday.

They said a third dose of their vaccine provides a similar level of neutralizing antibodies to omicron, comparable to two doses against the original coronavirus and other variants that have emerged.

Blood samples from those who received only the primary series of the vaccine, on average, did see a 25-fold drop in antibodies against the new variant, indicating that two doses of the vaccine may not be sufficient to protect against infection with omicron.

The companies said the results are preliminary. The findings were detailed in a press release, and the full data have not yet been made available for other scientists to scrutinize.

