Pfizer Asks FDA to Expand COVID Vaccine Authorization for Ages 12-15

Pfizer on Friday filed a request with the Food and Drug Administration to expand use of its COVID-19 vaccine to teens ages 12 to 15.

The company and its partner BioNTech said in a joint statement they've requested that the U.S. agency expand the vaccine's emergency use authorization, which the FDA originally granted late last year for people ages 16 and up.

The announcement marks a step toward possibly beginning shots in this age group before the next school year.

Last week, the companies announced its shot is safe and 100% effective in preventing the illness in kids as young as 12.

In the vaccine study of 2,260 U.S. volunteers ages 12 to 15, preliminary data showed there were no cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated adolescents compared to 18 among those given dummy shots, Pfizer reported.

