pfizer

Pfizer Asks FDA to Expand COVID Vaccine Authorization for Ages 12-15

Pfizer’s vaccine is currently authorized for ages 16 and older

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Pfizer on Friday filed a request with the Food and Drug Administration to expand use of its COVID-19 vaccine to teens ages 12 to 15.

The company and its partner BioNTech said in a joint statement they've requested that the U.S. agency expand the vaccine's emergency use authorization, which the FDA originally granted late last year for people ages 16 and up.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The announcement marks a step toward possibly beginning shots in this age group before the next school year.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

Herd Immunity 2 hours ago

Fauci: There's No ‘Mystical Number' of Vaccinations to Get Herd Immunity

Florida 4 hours ago

Florida Woman Who Coughed on Cancer Patient Gets 30 Days in Jail

Last week, the companies announced its shot is safe and 100% effective in preventing the illness in kids as young as 12.

In the vaccine study of 2,260 U.S. volunteers ages 12 to 15, preliminary data showed there were no cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated adolescents compared to 18 among those given dummy shots, Pfizer reported. 

This is a breaking news. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

pfizercoronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us