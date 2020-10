At least 37 positive COVID-19 cases are being linked to a Sweet 16 party that took place in Suffolk County late last month, according to the county executive's office.

The event took place Sept. 25 at the Miller Place Inn, located in Miller Place, a hamlet on Long Island, according to Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone's office.

The positive cases allegedly include students from 13 school districts.

NBC 4 New York reached out to Miller Place Inn for comment.