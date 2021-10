Parents who have questions about the COVID vaccine, this is your chance to go straight to the source: other parents whose kids were part of the vaccine trials.

Next week, WNBC will feature a segment with parents that enrolled their kids in the trials, and we're soliciting your questions.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Fill out the form below, and also let us know if you'd be interested in appearing on TV yourself to ask your questions.

Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.