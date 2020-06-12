Coronavirus Vaccine: Human Trials Advance, Army Selects Top Drug Candidate

Several major players in the global race for a coronavirus vaccine took steps to move their research forward this week.

Pharmaceutical companies developing potential vaccines, including Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, announced start times for various phases of clinical trials in humans. In addition, a U.S. Army lab announced the selection of a lead vaccine candidate, along with two backups that they plan to pursue.

While most researchers are looking forward to new therapeutics, others are considering old vaccines to provide a temporary boost.

