Only 43% of NYPD Officers and Support Staff Have Received the COVID-19 Vaccine

What to Know The overall NYPD vaccination rate between police officers and professional support staff is about 43%, the department said in a statement Wednesday.

The lagging vaccination rate comes after more than 11,000 members of the NYPD have contracted COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the department.

"While we have stopped short of compelling uniformed officers to be vaccinated by rule - which would likely face lengthy legal challenges - we have focused our efforts on strong education and encouragement, the NYPD said.

"Since vaccines became available we have encouraged our employees, especially those who have contact with the public, to get vaccinated," the NYPD said in its statement, adding that the department has made vaccinations available at multiple times and locations to ensure that as many of our employees as possible get the vaccination.

The efforts of the NYPD to encourage its officers and personnel to get vaccinated also include turning to media -- producing two videos, with more on the way.

"Upwards of 11,000 members of the NYPD have been infected with COVID-19 and statistically have a far lower likelihood of re-contracting the disease. That said, our newest internal messaging focuses on addressing rumors, misinformation and concerns with vaccination," the NYPD said in its statement.

