Omicron Surge: CDC Estimates More Than 90% of Current NY Area Cases Are New Variant

What to Know NYC is offering $100 to people who get boosters at city-run sites between now and New Year's Eve in a bid to slow omicron's spread; state hospitalizations are now at their highest total since April 7

Breakthrough infections are jolting the city's pandemic rebound to its core, but de Blasio says NYC will not shut down again; he's hoping the latest incentive encourages more people to get booster protection

Both Moderna and Pfizer have released data showing their booster doses provide significant increases in protection against omicron compared with the general two-dose regimen for full vaccination

The first U.S. omicron case was reported on Dec. 1. It took the heavily mutated variant less than three weeks to establish its dominance in America -- and nowhere is its unprecedented infectiousness more evident than in the New York area.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The CDC estimates more than 90% of current cases in the metro area -- one that for its genomic surveillance purposes includes New York, New Jersey, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands -- are associated with omicron. That's up from an estimated 25.4% prevalence the week prior.

Delta, which for months exerted near-total dominance on New York area cases, is now believed to account for less than 8% of new infections, according to CDC data. And while that remains New York's prime variant of concern as far as its impact on hospitalizations, the sheer pace of omicron's spread has stunned health experts.

New York City's variant reporting data hasn't had a chance to catch up to the spread. It still lists omicron as accounting for 1% of tested COVID samples in the five boroughs, though acknowledges that its data "does not yet reflect the spread."

The five boroughs' rolling daily case average is up more than 127% over the rolling average for the prior four weeks, while hospitalizations are up 12% by the same parameters, though most of that rise is associated with the unvaccinated.

Statewide, Gov. Kathy Hochul reported record-breaking daily COVID cases for four straight days before the number fell a bit Tuesday (22,258). Hospitalizations, though, topped 4,300, the highest total since April 7 and a 125% jump since Nov. 1.

Both Mayor Bill de Blasio and Hochul, along with their health teams, have sought to assuage public concerns ahead of the holidays. Both assure New Yorkers the current climate is nothing like March 2020 or even December 2020, that vaccinations remain the most effective tool to beating back COVID, even the omicron strain. Both have said multiple times this week there will be no shutdowns.

De Blasio warned New Yorkers a few days ago that the omicron case surge will likely only get worse before it gets better, though the surge is expected to be far milder and far less lengthy than delta's earlier this year. Much of this expectation depends on people getting vaccinated and especially getting boosted, he says.

The Democrat launched a booster incentive program on Tuesday that awards anyone who gets a booster dose at a city-run or SOMOS partner site by New Year's Eve $100. He may provide initial numbers on the program's success Wednesday.

De Blasio's triumphant talk of recovery has been harder to swallow for some New Yorkers, as the one-time pandemic epicenter reels from this latest case onslaught and breakthrough infections shake Broadway to its core. Although this omicron outbreak is expected to be mild in terms of infection severity, it has renewed questions around holiday gatherings, especially when it comes to New Year's Eve.

De Blasio had said tens of thousands of fully vaccinated people could return in person to Times Square this year. That was just a few weeks ago. The mayor is expected to announce a decision on the end-of-year bash before Friday.

While much is still to learn about omicron -- and what could come next -- de Blasio has said research shows it is most certainly more transmissible than any previous strain and likely more vaccine-resistant, but that vaccinations are still effective.

That appears most true when it comes to preventing severe illness from omicron. Mounting evidence shows two vaccine doses have plunging efficacy against the newest variant of concern. Boosters provide even more protection, Pfizer and Moderna have said their data shows. And any doses of the three main COVID vaccines provide more protection than no doses at all, the CDC director has said.

While about 1% of all New York residents have tested positive in the last 10 days, Hochul, de Blasio and leading national experts continue to drive home those points.

Indoor mask rules, vaccine mandates and other protective measures have been re-implemented to slow the spread, and New York's leaders ask their pandemic-weary people to ride out this wave a bit longer.

"Cases are rising due to the winter surge, but this is not March 2020 - we knew this was coming and New York is taking action to make vaccines, boosters, and testing more widely available," Hochul said in a statement Tuesday. "We know what works - get vaccinated, get the booster, mask up, and exercise caution in indoor public spaces. Now is the time for all of us to do our part and help protect those more vulnerable to make sure we all get through this holiday season safely."

The fate of the annual New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square will be decided this week. Meanwhile, private school teachers have run out of time to get vaccinated. NBC New York's Tracie Strahan and Romney Smith report.