NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea Tests Positive for COVID-19

What to Know NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea has tested positive for COVID-19 and is working remotely, according to a senior police official.

Shea oversees the 54,000 member police department.

Shea is feeling fine and is working remotely, according to his spokesperson.

The commissioner apparently felt sick over the weekend and quarantined himself although he tested negative Monday. He took another test, which came back positive Thursday, according to the official.

The news comes after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio fired back at Gov. Andrew Cuomo Thursday, a day after the governor quashed the mayor's announcement that 25,000 NYPD personnel were eligible to receive their first vaccine doses under revised state guidelines. Cuomo shut de Blasio's plan down barely an hour after he revealed it.

De Blasio had planned to dose up to 10,000 NYPD personnel with initial shots by Sunday, a lofty goal that earned him praise from detective and police unions. That's off the table for now, with Cuomo insisting NYPD were not eligible for the vaccine yet and doses had to be reserved for health workers and nursing homes.

The governor said those were the rules. De Blasio challenged that contention Thursday, saying, "We really think the rules couldn't be clearer."