NYC's Iconic 21 Club to Close Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

New York City's historic 21 Club is closing, becoming the latest business to shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"In light of the ongoing global crisis and anticipated extended recovery period for the hospitality industry, the difficult decision was made that it will not be feasible to reopen the 21 Club in its current form for the foreseeable future," a spokesperson said Saturday.

21 Club has been closed since March after Gov. Andrew Cuomo shut down all bars and restaurants due to the virus.

The restaurant's spokesperson said that they are "exploring potential opportunities that will allow 21 Club to remain a viable operation in the long term, while retaining its distinctive character."

"At this early stage, we are not ready to announce any final concept or timeframe, but the vision is that 21 Club will always remain an important social and cultural hub and icon of New York, one that is well positioned to fulfill its role in the City’s exciting future when the time comes," the statement read.

