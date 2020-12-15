NYC's Hospitalizations Nearly Triple in a Month; Cuomo Warns of Harsher Shutdowns

What to Know The first vaccine shot was administered to a critical care nurse in Queens on Monday as indoor dining across New York City shuttered for the second time since the start of the pandemic

More restrictions are on the table as well; the governor debuted new yellow zones in parts of the state and warned, "We could be headed to shutdown" if the current trajectory doesn't change

Hospitalization rates have increased almost across the board in New York state, a consequence of the latest national flood in cases. Cuomo reported more than 300 new admissions Monday

A ban on indoor dining at New York City restaurants went into effect Monday and the potential for harsher shutdowns looms as officials try to slow the resurgence of the coronavirus.

The clampdown, announced last week by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, is a severe blow to a struggling industry that has made the city a culinary capital. New York City is home to roughly 24,000 restaurants, and owners warned of layoffs and closures if they are limited to takeout orders and outdoor dining this winter.

Just last week, the 21 Club in midtown Manhattan, a favorite of the power elite for almost a century, announced it was closing indefinitely due to the pandemic.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday he sympathized with restaurant owners and workers but noted the rising number of cases and hospitalizations. More than 1,700 patients were hospitalized in the city with COVID-19 infections as of this weekend, almost triple the number a month ago.

“We’ve got to bring this industry back. We’ve got to bring back the restaurants we love. But it’s going to take time, and meantime we’ve got to stay safe because this second wave is very, very real,” de Blasio said during his press briefing.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region and for the five boroughs. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

Cuomo has faced staunch criticism for shuttering indoor dining in the five boroughs when the city has lower hospitalization and positivity rates than most of the rest of the state and the state's own contact tracing data shows bars and restaurants accounted for less than 2 percent of exposures in September.

To that, the governor says it's a density issue. And it can't be underestimated.

"The virus spreads much faster in New York City," Cuomo said Monday. "Anyone who doubts that wasn't here in the spring or has the shortest memory imaginable."

Cuomo had said he was trying to avoid a worst-case scenario with overwhelmed hospitals forcing a reversion to PAUSE, with all nonessential business closed.

"If we do not change the trajectory, we could be headed to shutdown. That is something to worry about," the governor said. "We go back to where we were."

Hospitalization rates have increased almost across the board in New York state, a consequence of the latest national flood in cases. Cuomo reported more than 300 new admissions Monday, bringing the statewide total to 5,712 (highest since May 18). Daily deaths are also on the rise, though those and hospitalizations are much lower than they were in April. Admission length has also been profoundly reduced.

While that's good news, New York is hardly impervious to the national trends, which are exceedingly alarming. Cuomo and others, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, agree that the numbers locally and nationally will continue to increase well into January. Cuomo's goal is to lessen the blow -- hence a revised winter plan that prioritizes hospitalization rates but also factors positivity rates, risk level of economic activity, transmission rates and population density into the equation.

Meanwhile, the U.S. continues to battle a crisis that appears only on track to intensify over the course of the next month or so despite the promise of a vaccine. To date, the country has confirmed more than 16 million COVID cases and topped 300,000 deaths, according to NBC News data.

Dr. Robert Redfield, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has warned the U.S. could see its tragic toll near 450,000 by February without aggressive actions to contain the anticipated holiday surge on top of the surge that has been underway for well more than a month across the nation.