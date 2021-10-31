NYC ‘Vax-O-Ween' Events Promote Vaccination Over Halloween Weekend

New York City is offering a series of Halloween events in an effort to get more New Yorkers vaccinated.

Seventeen mobile vaccine units have been set up across the five boroughs throughout the holiday weekend.

"Vax-O-Ween" events are also taking places in popular trick-or-treating locations, including pumpkin patches.

The type of vaccine offered at each sites varies, but no matter where you go no appointment is needed.

The full list of locations and vaccine offered at each is listed below:

Manhattan

Halloween Extravaganza & Procession of the Ghouls,

Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine

1047 Amsterdam Ave

New York, NY 10025

10-30-2021, 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Moderna | J&J

Trick or Treat Open Streets

Pleasant Ave & E 118th St

(343 Pleasant Ave)

East Harlem, NY 10035

10-31-21, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Pfizer | J&J

Trick or Treat Open Streets

Lexington Ave & 101 Street

(on 101 just west of Lexington)

East Harlem, NY 10029

10-31-21, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Pfizer | J&J

Brooklyn

Movies Under the Stars: SHOCKTOBERFEST

"The Addams Family"

Brownsville Playground

1555 Linden Boulevard

Ocean Hill-Brownsville, NY 11212

10-29-21, 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Pfizer | J&J

Halloween Celebration Brownsville Safety Alliance

1470 East New York Ave

(out front of 73rd Precinct)

Ocean Hill-Brownsville, NY 11212

10-30-21, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Pfizer | J&J

Movies Under the Stars: SHOCKTOBERFEST

"Twitches" (2005)

John Hancock Playground

(Jefferson Ave & Bedford Ave)

Bed-Stuy, NY 11216

10-30-21, 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Pfizer | J&J

Good Shepherd Church

Day of the Dead

7420 4th Ave

Bay Ridge, NY 11209

10-31-21, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Pfizer | J&J

Halloween Bash

Clarendon Road Church

3304 Clarendon Road

East Flatbush, NY 11203

10-31-21, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Queens

Movie Night at Crocheron Park

"Gremlins"

Crocheron Park

(35th Ave & Cross Island Pkwy)

Bayside, NY 11361

10-29-21, 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Moderna | J&J

Queens County Farm Museum

Pumpkin Patch

73-50 Little Neck Pkwy

Bellerose, NY 11004

10-30-21, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Moderna | J&J

10-31-21, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Pfizer | J&J

Play4Autism’s Trunk or Treat

8000 Cooper Ave

Ridgewood, NY 11385

10-30-21, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Pfizer | J&J

The Shack 48 “Trick or Treat”

212–32 48th Ave

Bayside, NY 11364

10-30-21, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Pfizer | J&J

10-31-21, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Moderna | J&J

Staten Island

Movies Under the Stars: "Halloweentown"

Walker Park (Delafield Pl,

Bard Ave, & Davis Ave)

Port Richmond, NY 10310

10-29-21, 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Moderna | J&J

Decker Farm Pumpkin Patch

435 Richmond Hill Rd

Bloomfield, NY 10314

10-30-21 & 10-31-21

10:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Pfizer | J&J

Movies Under the Stars: "Coco"

Conference House Park

(Hylan Blvd & Satterlee St )

Tottenville, NY 10307

10-30-21, 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Moderna | J&J

Bronx

Breast Cancer Awareness & Halloween Community Event

1216 Noble Ave

Soundview, NY 10472

10-30-21, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Pfizer | J&J

Allerton Avenue Fall Festival

738 Allerton Ave,

Norwood, NY 10467

10-30-21, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Moderna | J&J