NYC ‘Vax-O-Ween' Events Promote Vaccination Over Halloween Weekend

New York City is offering a series of Halloween events in an effort to get more New Yorkers vaccinated.
Seventeen mobile vaccine units have been set up across the five boroughs throughout the holiday weekend.
"Vax-O-Ween" events are also taking places in popular trick-or-treating locations, including pumpkin patches.
The type of vaccine offered at each sites varies, but no matter where you go no appointment is needed.
The full list of locations and vaccine offered at each is listed below:
Manhattan
Halloween Extravaganza & Procession of the Ghouls,
Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine
1047 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10025
10-30-2021, 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Moderna | J&J
Trick or Treat Open Streets
Pleasant Ave & E 118th St
(343 Pleasant Ave)
East Harlem, NY 10035
10-31-21, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Pfizer | J&J
Trick or Treat Open Streets
Lexington Ave & 101 Street
(on 101 just west of Lexington)
East Harlem, NY 10029
10-31-21, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Pfizer | J&J
Brooklyn
Movies Under the Stars: SHOCKTOBERFEST
"The Addams Family"
Brownsville Playground
1555 Linden Boulevard
Ocean Hill-Brownsville, NY 11212
10-29-21, 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Pfizer | J&J
Halloween Celebration Brownsville Safety Alliance
1470 East New York Ave
(out front of 73rd Precinct)
Ocean Hill-Brownsville, NY 11212
10-30-21, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Pfizer | J&J
Movies Under the Stars: SHOCKTOBERFEST
"Twitches" (2005)
John Hancock Playground
(Jefferson Ave & Bedford Ave)
Bed-Stuy, NY 11216
10-30-21, 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Pfizer | J&J
Good Shepherd Church
Day of the Dead
7420 4th Ave
Bay Ridge, NY 11209
10-31-21, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Pfizer | J&J
Halloween Bash
Clarendon Road Church
3304 Clarendon Road
East Flatbush, NY 11203
10-31-21, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Queens
Movie Night at Crocheron Park
"Gremlins"
Crocheron Park
(35th Ave & Cross Island Pkwy)
Bayside, NY 11361
10-29-21, 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Moderna | J&J
Queens County Farm Museum
Pumpkin Patch
73-50 Little Neck Pkwy
Bellerose, NY 11004
10-30-21, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Moderna | J&J
10-31-21, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Pfizer | J&J
Play4Autism’s Trunk or Treat
8000 Cooper Ave
Ridgewood, NY 11385
10-30-21, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Pfizer | J&J
The Shack 48 “Trick or Treat”
212–32 48th Ave
Bayside, NY 11364
10-30-21, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Pfizer | J&J
10-31-21, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Moderna | J&J
Staten Island
Movies Under the Stars: "Halloweentown"
Walker Park (Delafield Pl,
Bard Ave, & Davis Ave)
Port Richmond, NY 10310
10-29-21, 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Moderna | J&J
Decker Farm Pumpkin Patch
435 Richmond Hill Rd
Bloomfield, NY 10314
10-30-21 & 10-31-21
10:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Pfizer | J&J
Movies Under the Stars: "Coco"
Conference House Park
(Hylan Blvd & Satterlee St )
Tottenville, NY 10307
10-30-21, 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Moderna | J&J
Bronx
Breast Cancer Awareness & Halloween Community Event
1216 Noble Ave
Soundview, NY 10472
10-30-21, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Pfizer | J&J
Allerton Avenue Fall Festival
738 Allerton Ave,
Norwood, NY 10467
10-30-21, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Moderna | J&J