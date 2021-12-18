New York City

NYC Still Offering Free Hotel Isolation for COVID-Positive New Yorkers

New Yorkers can still access the city's hotel isolation program to quarantine separate from family or roommates

More than 10,000 people in New York City tested positive for COVID-19, according to state data released on Friday. It's a new record for single-day reporting.

A city-run program is still helping COVID-positive New Yorkers isolate safely to minimize exposure risk.

After the pandemic struck last spring, New York City created the COVID-19 Hotel Room Isolation Program to provide free hotel rooms throughout New York City for up to 14 days for individuals who qualified.

The city's isolation program extends to New Yorkers who test positive or exhibit symptoms and live with someone who is vulnerable, share a bathroom, or can't stay more than six feet from someone else.

The hotel offer also extends to people who have not tested positive for COVID-19 but live with someone who has.

New Yorkers who are eligible and would like to isolate can contact 311 or call 844-NYC-4NYC (1-8444-692-4692) between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

The program, which includes provides meals as well, is free.

New Yorkers who are immunocompromised and 65 years and older and also request in-home testing. The at-home testing program expanded to all five boroughs back in April and has already completed tests at thousands of New York City homes.

Interested parties can schedule appointments by calling 929-298-9400 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

