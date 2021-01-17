NYC Starts Transportation Program to Get Seniors to City Vaccine Sites

New York City's oldest and most vulnerable population who need help getting to their appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine are now eligible to get a ride courtesy of the city.

The mayor's office announced a new program on Sunday to help seniors 65 years and older travel to the city's vaccination sites to get their shot.

Eligible candidates who sign up for their appointment online will be screened and directed to transportation options, the city says. Department for the Aging providers will contact New Yorkers by phone to coordinate ride pick-ups.

The city estimates it can offer 10,000 riders per week to its senior population.

New vaccine sites continue to open across the city's five boroughs to meet the state's expanding eligibility. Millions of New Yorkers were recently OK'd to take the vaccine after the state expanded access to anyone over 65, as well as first responders, teachers and frontline healthcare workers.

Despite a ramp-up of vaccine distribution locations across the city, de Blasio warned last week of a dwindling supply of doses. Officials have asked for patience as additional appointment times open up and called on the federal government to intervene and speed up production.

Here's our guide of available vaccine locations and common questions.

Clinics at a handful of NYCHA developments in Brooklyn, Staten Island and Manhattan have opened to seniors to administer COVID-19 vaccines. Additional sites will come online in the coming weeks, the city says.