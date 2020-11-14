NYC Sheriffs Break Up 2 More Illegal Weekend Parties

In what has become a nearly weekly ritual for New York City sheriffs, deputies broke up two more indoor parties early Saturday morning with more than 100 people at each, officials said.

The New York City Sheriff's Office tweeted images of what they describe as an illegal bottle club on West 26th Street in Chelsea. More than 200 people were inside at the time.

Deputies conducted an online search and discovered the party scheduled for late Friday night. They arrived at the scene and entered the building around 1 a.m. to find "205 individuals not social distancing, not wearing proper face coverings, and not adhering to the Mayoral and Gubernatorial COVID-19 Emergency Executive orders," Sheriff Fucito said.

Four organizers were issued several violations for disregarding state and local laws, according to the sheriff.

11/14/20 @ 0100HRS: Deputy Sheriffs shut down illegal bottle club @ 516 West 26th St, NY: 205+ people, violation of emergency orders, no liquor license, warehousing liquor, 4 organizers charged with multiple misdemeanors, Administrative Code, Health Code & ABC Law offenses. pic.twitter.com/47uo7AFzGM — NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) November 14, 2020

A similar scene was busted over in Brooklyn. Deputies broke up another party on Liberty Avenue around 3 a.m. with approximately 180 people inside.

Three organizers, all from Brooklyn, were issued violations.

Mass gatherings have been banned for months since the coronavirus pandemic first struck the tri-state, but as of Friday, Gov. Cuomo's newest guidelines close bars and restaurants by 10 p.m. each night.