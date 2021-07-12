NYC Sees 32% Increase in New COVID Cases as Neighborhood Concerns Mount

Some New York City neighborhoods are experiencing a marked increase in new COVID-19 cases and health officials say low vaccination rates and more transmissible variants like delta are to blame.

Out of 10 areas citywide with the lowest vaccination rates, six of them also have the highest positivity rates, according to the city's health department.

The city’s COVID dashboard points to a troubling uptick in overall positives cases that now has the rolling positivity rate at 1.22% after weeks of all-time lows.

Its new daily case average is up 32% over the last seven days compared with the seven-day average for the four weeks prior. Hospitalizations are down 24% in the same time period, while deaths are in the low single digits, though both are lagging indicators.

According to the state's statistics, New York City's seven-day positivity average rose from 0.63% last Monday, July 5, to 0.91% on Sunday. Staten Island’s seven-day rate is 1.42%, the highest in the city. Parts of the borough are neighborhoods where vaccination rates are lagging, according to the state's ZIP code tracker.

Fewer people are getting tested for COVID in the city these days, which may mean those who are haven't yet been vaccinated and are more likely to turn up positive.

The state Department of Health says a higher percentage of cases are linked to more contagious variants spreading wildly in low vaccination rate areas.

The highly transmissible delta COVID variant now ties with alpha as the most dominant strain in New York City, vaulting up to more than a quarter of positive samples tested in the last week, according to new health data out Friday.

It is also the most dominant strain in the United States and fueling a surge in cases in low vaccination rate areas, officials have said. They're making renewed pushes for vaccination to stem the increase.

Nationally, nearly 59% of U.S. adults are fully vaccinated. Complete immunization numbers are higher among adult New Yorkers (66%). Sixty-four percent of those in New York City can say the same. Rates are also lower in certain boroughs: 43% of Bronx residents and 45.5% of Brooklyn residents are fully vaccinated.

