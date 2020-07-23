NYC Says It Has Prevented More Than 5k Potential COVID Cases Through Test & Trace

What to Know The entire state of New York is now in Phase IV, the final step of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's reopening; New York City has taken a modified approach to the last two phases as it relates to indoor activities

Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio have opted to proceed cautiously on the reopening in NYC; the governor has recently threatened to roll it back if compliance and enforcement don't improve

COVID cases continue to rise in at least 40 states; 31 of them are now on the tri-state quarantine-restricted list

New York City says it has potentially prevented more than 5,000 new COVID cases through its test and trace program, based on the number of symptomatic contacts found through interviews. Could it have saved even more?

According to Dr. Ted Long, the head of the city's test and trace program, tracers have been able to identify and reach more than 2,137 symptomatic people it may otherwise not have known about and help them quickly isolate. Given the rate of transmission, that potentially prevents more than 5,000 new cases, Long said.

Considering New York City has confirmed more than 220,000 COVID cases, more cooperation may be needed in order to maximize the full potential of the program. Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to discuss it further in his daily briefing Thursday.

Last month, the city said it couldn't reach a third of all the contacts it had been given. Patients didn't give contact numbers for all the individuals with whom they had contact; in cases where they did, the city was able to reach 97 percent.

Contact tracing is one of four key tenets to New York's (and the nation's) COVID strategy -- and will likely become only more important as the war wears on. Out-of-state travel has already been linked to new clusters in various parts of the state and in neighboring New Jersey. With cases rising in 41 states, the tangled webs of connection stretch further and more intricately across the country than before.

On Wednesday, the state of California surpassed New York in terms of diagnosed COVID cases and now leads the nation on that metric. Florida has reported more cases in a single day than New York ever did, even at the peak of its crisis in April.

New York still leads America in confirmed COVID-19 deaths by a long shot, more than tripling the number now confirmed in California, though its numbers have hovered close to 25,000 since it eclipsed that milestone earlier this month.

Death is a lagging indicator, which means California and Florida will both likely suffer through some stretch of a devastating increase in the coming weeks. In April, New York was losing nearly 800 people a day. Daily deaths now are in the single or low double digits, with Gov. Andrew Cuomo reporting a pandemic-low of two fatalities earlier this week.

Cuomo has long said facial coverings are one of the most critical virus-fighting tools. Evidence is only growing to support his point; the governor says new data shows up to 40,000 U.S. lives could have been saved if everyone wore masks.

He said it was a good first step when the long mask-averse President Donald Trump shifted his tone on face coverings this week but wants stronger commitment -- a national mask mandate by executive order as he and Gov. Phil Murphy have done on the statewide level in New York and New Jersey.

"The health experts that advise the White House have said 40,000 more Americans will die because we don't have a mask policy, I mean, as incredible as that is. If you can sign a piece of paper that will save the lives of 40,000 Americans, why wouldn't you do that?" Cuomo said Wednesday.

The governor also once again called on the federal government to ramp up testing, saying testing delays are a "serious problem." From Day 1, Cuomo has preached the importance of testing: Find the positives, isolate and treat them. And the faster you do that, the better shot you have at containing virus spread.

He has traveled to Savannah, Georgia, and offered to assist parts of Texas and other states with their testing strategies. A number of states and cities helped New York when it was in need back in April. But his motives aren't solely altruistic.

"Unless you solve this everywhere, you don't solve it anywhere," the governor says.

More than half of America is now on the tri-state quarantine-restricted list, a joint effort by the three governors to mitigate the risk. Travelers to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut from those hotspot states must isolate for 14 days.

At least 21 states have already paused or reversed their reopenings entirely amid the latest record-breaking surge devouring the nation. New York City and New Jersey have shelved indoor dining indefinitely, given evidence about heightened risk from enclosed spaces in other states. The city has also delayed the return of indoor activities like malls and museums for the same reason.

There's no new timeline for those reopenings -- and Cuomo says he believes some states need to fully shut down again now.

To date, America has lost more than 141,000 people to the virus and confirmed nearly 4 million cases. Both tolls are higher than any country in the world.