NYC Reveals Grand Marshal for Next Week's ‘Hometown Heroes' Ticker-Tape Parade

NYC's first ticker-tape parade since the pandemic hit will march along the Canyon of Heroes on Wednesday, July 7, to honor the essential workers who helped guide the one-time epicenter to recovery

Sandra Lindsay, a Queens nurse who was the first American to receive Pfizer's vaccine in December, will serve as the grand marshal

Everyday heroes like first responders, grocery and food delivery workers and healthcare staff will also be the focus of this year's Macy's July 4 Fireworks Spectacular, which returns in full force this year

New York City will hold its first ticker-tape parade next week in nearly two years, an emotional trip along Manhattan's iconic Canyon of Heroes that will honor the essential workers who helped guide the one-time epicenter of the pandemic through the worst public health crisis in more than a century.

While much remains unknown about the logistics surrounding Wednesday's parade, Mayor Bill de Blasio leaked a key detail Friday during his weekly radio segment on WNYC: Sandra Lindsay, a Queens critical care nurse who became the very first American to receive Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine in December.

Robin Roberts, co-host of ABC's "Good Morning America," will host the ceremony.

Mayor de Blasio first announced plans for the "Hometown Heroes" on June 14, the same day New York hit Gov. Andrew Cuomo's restriction-erasing vaccine milestone.

Even as the city struggled in the darker days of the pandemic, losing hundreds upon hundreds of New Yorkers a day, de Blasio had vowed that the first ticker-tape that the five boroughs would hold after reopening would be for those everyday heroes.

De Blasio called it "a day to celebrate the heroes who often go unsung."

"We're always going to remember the pain and the tragedy of COVID. No one is ever going to forget those we lost and what families are still going through. But we need a day to celebrate the heroism of everyday New Yorkers," de Blasio said last month. "Ticker-tape parades up the Canyon of Heroes, they've happened for generations, but this one is going to have a special spirit to it and a special heart and soul."

Everyday heroes like first responders, grocery and food delivery workers, educators and healthcare staff will also be the focus of this year's Macy's July 4 Fireworks Spectacular, which returns in full force this year.

With New York on the cusp of fully reopening, this 4th of July is shaping up to be quite a celebration in the city.