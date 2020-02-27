NYC Resident Being Tested for Coronavirus After Recent Italy Trip: Officials

A resident of New York City who recently came back from a trip to Italy is being tested for COVID-19, more commonly known as the novel coronavirus, according to officials.

The city's Department of Health says the person reported having symptoms of the virus that has killed more than 2,800 people worldwide, the Centers for Disease Control says. Symptoms of the illness include fever, coughing and shortness of breath — not dissimilar to other illnesses.

Symptoms are likely to appear as soon as two days after exposure, or up to two weeks later, according to the CDC.

The test samples were sent to the CDC headquarters in Atlanta, and results are not expected to come in for 36 to 48 hours. So far in the tri-state, there have been no confirmed cases of the illness that has now been found on every continent except Antarctica.

The person being tested spent time in Italy recently, which has had more than 500 confirmed cases as the outbreak has hit the northern portion of that country particularly hard. More than a dozen people have died in the region as a result.

As of Thursday, there were 60 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the U.S., most of which stemmed from the Diamond Princess cruise ship. However, the latest case is a cause for concern for doctors, as the woman did not travel internationally before she exhibited symptoms.

That woman was put in isolation and on a ventilator at UC Davis Medical Center in northern California. She did not have any contact with any people who are known to be infected, either. Her testing was initially delayed for days because she didn't meet federal criteria.

While health experts maintain that the risk of getting the COVID-19 virus is low, spread of the illness is inevitable.