NYC Outdoor Dining Crackdown Coming? Mayor Adams Expected to Make Announcement Thursday

New York City's mayor is expected to make a key announcement Thursday on one of the more polarizing pandemic-era initiatives: Outdoor dining.

Eric Adams is expected to specifically address the sheds -- cumbersome parking-spot-blocking rodent attractors to some, lifelines of employment and sociality to others -- seen stretching across blocks, jam-packed with seated diners, for years.

Details on the Democrat's plans weren't immediately known ahead of Thursday's announcement. The night before, though, the @NYCMayor Twitter account shared video of Adams enjoying a "working dinner" in an outdoor dining space. What that means may as well be anyone's guess. Adams has described himself as a supporter of outdoor dining but he has also sympathized with people who claim the streetside structures threaten neighborhood quality of life by multiple means.

The subject has become a wedge issue in recent months, pitting neighbors against neighbors and car-owning residents against their local restaurant staples. Should this program continue even though mask mandates and vaccine-proof requirements have been dropped? Some say yes, at least until -- or if, really -- people stop working regularly from home.

To that end, The New York City Council passed a zoning amendment earlier this year paving the way to establish a permanent Open Restaurants program across the five boroughs, citing economic and other benefits.

Since then, the city has faced dozens of lawsuits. Some argue City Hall is overreaching by maintaining outdoor dining as the lone outstanding COVID allowance permitted by the mayor's executive order.

A lawsuit filed with the state Supreme Court last month seeks to dissolve the emergency order. The petitioners argue that efforts by the city and the state to extend outdoor dining programs on an emergency basis are arbitrary since most other safety measures spurred by the health crisis have been scaled back or entirely dissolved.

"By July 2022, respondents' chief executive officers had abandoned vaccine and mask mandates, occupancy limitations on indoor dining and social distancing requirements and recognized that no public health emergency now exists," it reads.

The lawsuit in great detail lists the pandemic programs designed to assist New Yorkers that have since gone by the wayside, including unemployment assistance, certain vaccine and mask mandates and other financial and social support.

Allowing the continuation of outdoor dining structures, the group claims, is detrimental to the city. They point to "increased and excessive noise, traffic congestion, garbage and uncontrolled rodent populations, the blocking of sidewalks and roadways" among the many ways the program is an "illegal encroachment" upon the city's residents.

A group of New Yorkers is suing to stop outdoor dining structures from going up in their neighborhoods. Anjali Hemphill reports.