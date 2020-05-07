New York City

NYC Nurse Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Credit Card Off Dying Coronavirus Patient

The nurse allegedly took the patient's card while he was being treated at Staten Island University Hospital and used it on groceries and gas

This is a photo of Anthony Catapano with his late wife, Nancy, who died in 2015.
Courtesy of daughter Tara Catapano

A nurse for a New York City hospital was arrested Thursday after allegedly stealing a dying coronavirus patient’s credit card and using it for gas and groceries.

Danielle Conti, 43, is facing charges of grand larceny, petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property in connection with the case. Conti allegedly took the credit card from a patient while he was being treated during her work at Staten Island University Hospital, according to the NYPD.

NBC News was unable to reach Conti on Thursday using public records. She was issued an appearance ticket Thursday by police and released.

Anthony Catapano, 70, died of COVID-19, the disease associated with the coronavirus, on April 12 after a week of treatment at the Staten Island University Hospital, according to a Facebook post in April by his daughter, Tara Catapano.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

