NYC Mayor Vows Support Boost for Hospitals as COVID Admissions Hit May 2020 Levels

What to Know NYC Mayor Eric Adams continues to push vaccinations and testing as the five boroughs battle their worst COVID-19 wave in a year; hospitalizations topped 5,000 a day ago for 1st time since spring 2020

Omicron has about 50 genetic mutations and more than half of them are linked to one critical spike -- the one that allows the virus to attach to human cells and infect the host

Omicron, the first NY case of which was reported Dec. 2, accounted for 93.8% of sequenced samples uploaded to GISAID, over the last two weeks, though CDC estimates its share could be as high as 99.1%

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is expected to announce Wednesday an influx of support for health workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic as hospitals face staffing shortages and soaring hospitalizations amid an omicron surge that shows no signs of slow.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

It comes a day after the newly-sworn in Democrat visited Brooklyn's Woodhull Hospital, where he thanked nurses, doctors and essential workers for their services over the past two years. He also said more resources are needed for hospitals that are being stretched thin, especially those in underserved communities.

"They need more than a handclap at 7. They need support seven days a week 365 days in a year to get the services they deserve," Adams said.

"When COVID's at its peak, they were on the frontline getting stuff done every day for New Yorkers. They were protecting our most vulnerable I want to say to them I'm here to protect you and fight on behalf of what's important to you and your facilities," he added. More details on his plan are expected Wednesday.

New York City saw a significant jump in hospitalization numbers on Tuesday. The total reported number stands at 5,495, up from 5,038 on the previous day marked the first time admissions surpassed 5,000 since early May of 2020. COVID hospitalizations statewide have surpassed the 10,000-mark as new estimates released by the CDC estimate omicron's regional prevalence to be as high as 99%.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul continues to push vaccinations and testing as the state battles its worst COVID-19 wave in a year; statewide COVID hospitalizations topped 10,000 on Tuesday. NBC New York's Jessica Cunnington reports.

Omicron has about 50 genetic mutations and more than half of them are linked to one critical spike -- the one that allows the virus to attach to human cells and infect the host. That's part of the reason for its intense level of transmissibility.

While there are fewer patients who are severely ill, as Manhattan emergency room physician Dr. Craig Spencer explained, the sheer number of vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals who are testing positive can turn into a "huge influx" for hospitals because of how omicron is affecting them in different ways.

Still, the mayor maintained that New York City knows more about the coronavirus now than it did during the early days of the pandemic.

"This isn't early 2020. This is 2022. We have vaccines. We have tools. We have resources to fight back in a real way," Adams said.

Two years ago, the city faced PPE and hospital bed shortages, but now staffing shortages threaten to slow down care for patients.

Mount Sinai South Nassau told News 4 that nearly 200 of its employees are out sick, either for quarantine or surveillance purposes, because of enhanced COVID-19 protocol. Many may be back within the freshly loosened five-day isolation window, but given how omicron has raged across the state in recent weeks, many more may go out at the time they return.

The hospital is one of nearly two dozen hospitals in the state that has rescheduled most elective surgeries that require in-patient overnight in a bid to maintain bed capacity above 10% in accordance with the state's winter surge plan.

The number of hospitals on pause hit a high in late November, around 32, and has since declined to around 22 as of Tuesday as the state leverages updated federal guidance around quarantine and deploys various resources to mitigate impacts.

We should shift how we track the severity of the coronavirus pandemic, says Dr. Monica Gandhi at University of California San Francisco. Since Omicron is more infectious, it can cause higher case numbers. But with many people vaccinated or having some level of immunity, each case may not be a cause for panic - hospitalizations and deaths are better measurements of how severe the virus is, Gandhi says.