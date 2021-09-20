NYC Makes 2 Big Changes to School COVID Policy as Outbreak Sends One All-Remote in 1st Week

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced some tweaks to school COVID policy on Monday, a week after the nation's largest public school district opened its doors fully in person for the first time since the pandemic hit -- and a day after one Manhattan school announced it had to go all-remote because of an outbreak.

The Democrat said the adjustments were born from city officials' assessment of the first week of in-person classes for nearly a million students and how COVID policy could be improved going forward given the ongoing delta variant threat.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"The goal is always two crucial things -- first and foremost the health and safety of our kids and our whole school community, second maximizing the number of kids in school every day, avoiding disruption, giving our kids a chance to make that comeback that we know we're going to make this year," de Blasio said.

The two changes announced Monday involve testing and quarantine procedures and will take effect simultaneously on Sept. 27. Starting then, schools will conduct randomized weekly testing, rather than biweekly testing, at all public elementary, middle and high schools citywide.

The mayor also said the city will shift its school quarantine approach to align with the CDC. Under that guidance, when there is a positive case in a single classroom, the unvaccinated students in that classroom will not have to quarantine if they are masked and keeping at least 3 feet of distance.

De Blasio says that approach will allow more kids to remain safely in the classroom.

Monday's developments come after a largely successful opening week for New York City schools. At least one, though, is already in full-remote mode -- P.S. 79 in East Harlem -- after more than a dozen COVID cases were reported linked to the school.

Citing “possible widespread exposure and transmission,” Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer says the positive cases were staff and linked to pre-school orientation. The school will go remote from Monday through at least Sept. 28.

The president of the city's largest teachers union had sent a letter to de Blasio Sunday demanding changes to school COVID policy, including the switch to weekly testing that the mayor announced at his Monday COVID briefing.

In the letter, United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew called for weekly testing, saying “while so far our public schools have successfully reopened, I am concerned that this year’s reduced frequency of COVID testing means that thousands of children will spend days in classrooms without the early warning system that last year made our schools among the safest places in the community.”

After many returned to classrooms for the first time since 2020 just over a week ago, one East Harlem school will go remote once more because of a COVID outbreak. That has led teachers' union leaders to call once again for weekly testing in schools. NBC New York's Adam Harding reports.

The union said the current biweekly testing system is insufficient to adequately protect students and staff from spreading the virus -- and Mulgrew pointed to the PS 79 situation as a case in point for its argument.

"In the first week of the new school year, fewer than half of our more than 1,800 schools and sites have been tested, and a total of 663 classrooms have been fully or partially closed, including the closing of one entire school," Mulgrew wrote. "But because current testing is biweekly, hundreds of other schools will not get a visit from a testing team until the coming week. Meanwhile students in untested schools — including children under 12 who cannot be vaccinated — could be needlessly exposed to the virus."

He also said that number of fully or partially closed classrooms would likely be even higher "if the city had a thorough and rigorous weekly testing protocol."

Top elected and school officials in New York City and across the country have acknowledged the challenges in keeping classrooms safely open to all -- though they say the benefits of in-person education more than merit the enhanced effort.

Another boon may soon be coming for the process, too. Pfizer said Monday its vaccine is safe and effective for kids ages 5 to 11 and it plans to file for expanded federal approval of its regimen with regulators as quickly as possible.