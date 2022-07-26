NYC, Long Island COVID Reinfection Rates Soar to 6-Month Highs Amid BA.5 Wave

What to Know Omicron subvariant BA.5 now accounts for an estimated 82% of COVID cases in the CDC's New York region. It is more than four times as vaccine-resistant as its predecessor and has been linked to a heightened risk of reinfection and breakthrough cases and hospitalizations, state and national data show

Reinfection risk is up across the board in New York state, with Long Island reporting the highest reinfection rate (7.3 per 100K) over the last week, followed by NYC (6.9 per 100,000), according to state data

White House COVID Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha joined Gov. Kathy Hochul for her first COVID briefing since April Wednesday to discuss u0022the challenge facing us,u0022 which he said in no uncertain terms is BA.5

New York City and Long Island are seeing their highest COVID reinfection rates in half a year, new state data show, and while new case increases associated with this latest pandemic wave are slowing, and hospitalizations are manageable, many in areas hard-hit by the BA.5 variant are freshly concerned with getting sick again.

The so-called "worst version" of omicron yet has proved to be more transmissible than its predecessors. It also appears to be at least 4.2 times more vaccine-resistant -- and only one therapeutic antibody authorized for clinical use retained full potency against it and its sibling strain BA.4, according to a recent Columbia University study.

Combined, those two variants account for at least 84% of all cases in New York City, city data shows, with BA.5 making up the majority (67%). Statewide, health department data puts the strains' prevalence around 76%, which suggests a more rapid spread of those variants in the denser counties compared with those in less populated regions.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Is it any coincidence, then, that New York City and Long Island would have the state's highest reinfection rates? White House COVID Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha would likely say no. He joined Gov. Kathy Hochul's first live COVID briefing in months last week to discuss BA.5, which he called "incredibly immune-evasive."

Hospitalizations are up in several states after a surge in COVID-19 infections as subvariants of Omicron spread. And as Google search trends tell us, interest in boosters is high right now. "It is critically important to get boosted now, as we are in the midst of that BA.5 wave," Dr. Aditi Nerurkar of Harvard Medical School tells LX News Now. Dr. Nerurkar brings us depth and context on the top-searched questions on this topic.

"People who were infected three months ago were seeing high levels of reinfections. People who have now been boosted for awhile, not gotten a vaccine shot in awhile, we're now seeing a lot of breakthrough infections," he said.

As of Tuesday, Long Island and New York City are at their highest reinfection levels -- 9.8 and 9.4, per 100,000, respectively -- since the week beginning Jan. 10. Those rates mark increases of 34% and 59% for Long Island and New York City since the state's prior reinfection update for the week starting June 27. The two regions have the highest rolling case rates of all New York state regions by a substantial amount -- at least 30% higher than the next closest region.

Both regions now -- all seven counties between them -- are firmly in the CDC's high-risk category for COVID spread. No new mask mandates have been implemented locally, but New York City health officials and even Dr. Anthony Fauci do recommend wearing masks indoors, especially in public settings, for everyone regardless of vaccination status right now.

BA.5 is the nationally dominant COVID strain, too, and its associated threats certainly transcend New York. That's why health officials at all levels of government are urging enhanced protections once again and boosters for those who haven't received them yet. If you're over 50, haven't been boosted and want to stay out of the hospital, Jha says get yours now.

More U.S. hope hedges on a round of omicron-specific vaccines expected this fall. Officials stress any future strains that develop from the original omicron lineage be monitored closely given the more sophisticated threats now posed by BA.4 and BA. 5. They also stress, though, that the precautions that worked at the beginning of the pandemic still work now.

And as Gov. Kathy Hochul regularly seeks to remind New Yorkers, we've been through this a number of times before. If BA.5 doesn't jerk the trends, COVID rates should more aggressively decline later in the summer, heading into fall.

"I remind all New Yorkers to remain vigilant as we continue to respond to COVID-19," the Democrat said in her latest COVID update. "Use the tools that we have available, and stay up to date on your vaccine and booster doses, and talk to your child's pediatrician about getting them vaccinated as soon as possible. If you're traveling or feel unwell, get tested, and if you do test positive, consult your doctor about treatment options."