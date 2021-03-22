NYC Lifts Restrictions in Huge Reopening Day for High Schools, Fitness Studios

What to Know As New York City high school students return to class on Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said families who opted out of in-person learning will have an opportunity to change their minds this week

Cluster zones in the five boroughs are lifted Monday and indoor fitness classes resume; Residential gathering limits across the state increase from 10 people in any space to 25 people outdoors

The first case of a COVID-19 variant known as the Brazilian variant has been confirmed in New York. The patient is a resident of Brooklyn in their 90s who hasn't traveled recently

After a big reopening week for restaurants and businesses across the tri-state area, another massive step in the pandemic recovery is taking place in New York City Monday, even amid the discovery of the first local case of the Brazilian variant of COVID-19.

Public high schools reopen. Indoor fitness classes resume. Outdoor gathering limits increase. Cluster zones removed. All of it is happening on Monday and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced that more reopenings are on tap in the coming days.

While citing increased vaccination rollout and the lowest hospitalization numbers since the post-holiday surge, Cuomo also warned that the Brazilian variant "should give New Yorkers cause for concern." That particular variant is thought to be more contagious and somewhat more resistant to antibodies in people who've had COVID previously.

"We're in a race to get as many New Yorkers vaccinated as possible before the variants can disrupt the progress we've made, but the infection rate is also a function of our actions," the governor said in a news release on Sunday.

Lower infection rates have led Cuomo to eliminate the cluster zones strategy he implemented last year to contain coronavirus cases that spiked in some neighborhoods. Starting Monday, zone restrictions are lifted in Washington Heights, the Bronx, Queens and Newburgh. They were the only areas left after Cuomo erased more than two dozen existing zones across the state in late January.

Months after the post-holiday surge forced students to go back to remote learning, New York City public high school students will return to in-person learning on Monday. The majority of students will still learn from home because they had opted out of in-person learning in early November when virus cases were still high, but that could soon change with another opportunity for families to change their minds.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said he will announce a new window for choosing in-person school this week, with more details to come Monday. Returns to the classroom would start with preschoolers and elementary school students, he said.

About 70% of New York City's more than 1 million public school students have elected to learn online, according to the Department of Education. While it's unclear how many will sign up to return to physical classrooms for the last three months of the school year, the mayor suggested “a lot of parents have been clamoring for that opportunity."

The return of older students comes as federal authorities recently eased their guidance on how many children can safely fit in a classroom. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that students can safely sit 3 feet apart in the classroom if they wear masks. The agency previously called for 6 feet of distance. Schools around the country had to remove desks and stagger schedules in order to meet that standard.

Students should still be kept the usual 6 feet away from one another at sporting events, assemblies, lunch or chorus practice, the CDC said.

The United Federation of Teachers said it would be “extremely complicated to implement such a plan in New York City public schools” in an email to members before de Blasio's announcement.

“We will wait for New York state to weigh in,” the UFT said.

The de Blasio administrations have also raised similar concerns to the state about the reopening of indoor fitness classes in New York City. Gyms had reopened in the five boroughs already, but indoor classes were off the table until Monday.

De Blasio had been asked by reporters about reopening indoor group fitness classes just a day before Cuomo's announcement of their return. He and his health advisors said the city wasn't ready, saying those classes bring "particular vulnerabilities."

"It's just troubling to me that our healthcare team has said very clearly this is not what they would have done and the state just doesn't care. We're going to do our best to implement this rule safely because the state has the legal right to do it, but it's not what we would have done," de Blasio said last week.

Also on Monday, residential gathering limits across the state increased from 10 people in any space to 25 people outdoors (the indoor limit remains). Social gathering limits can climb to 100 people indoors and 200 outdoors, up from the 50-person limit currently in place.

In addition to lower infection rates, Cuomo says boosted vaccine supply has also fortified the reopening effort, as well as the vaccination rollout itself. New Yorkers experienced major frustration booking their COVID-19 vaccine appointments (if they were even able to book one) just a few weeks ago.

Cuomo announced a slight change in the state's vaccination rules on Sunday. Pharmacies, which previously were allowed to provide shots only to people over 60 and teachers, can now vaccinate people under 60 who qualify for the inoculations because of certain health conditions.

With Cuomo's Thursday announcement of a new round of reopenings and a recent expansion to vaccine eligibility, more New York residents are trying to get vaccinated. The more than 2,600 pharmacies across the state may be the most convenient path to vaccination for many New Yorkers.

Cuomo said Sunday that 25.7% of New Yorkers have received at least one vaccine dose since the state's vaccination effort began, and 13.2% have been fully vaccinated.

The state's first confirmed case of the Brazilian variant comes after more than 5 million New Yorkers have so far received their first dose of a vaccine.

But it's not an easy race to the finish line, as evidenced by the new and growing presence of COVID-19 variants. State health officials on Saturday confirmed the arrival of a strain connected to Brazil in an elderly Brooklyn patient with no travel history. Like many variants before it, the first confirmed case is likely not the only one in the area.

Dr. Dave Chokshi, New York City's health commissioner, and other officials last week revealed a preliminary in-depth report on the presence of variants in the five boroughs. It found that two variants -- the U.K. one and another that first originated in Manhattan's Washington Heights -- accounted for 51 percent of all current cases citywide.

Notably, Chokshi and Dr. Jay Varma, senior public health adviser to the mayor's office, said the two prime variants in New York City only appeared to have heightened levels of infectiousness, not greater risk of severe illness or death.

The B.1.1.7 variant, the highly contagious variant first identified in the U.K., likely accounts for up to 30 percent of the country's infections, White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said Friday. Officials believe it will become the dominant strain later this month or by early April.