NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer Mourns Death of His Mother Due to COVID-19

New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer is mourning the death of his mother, Arlene Stringer-Cuevas, who passed away as a result of complications from the coronavirus Friday morning.

Stringer made the sad announcement about his "beloved mother" via Twitter, saying the loss felt "is incalculable."

He shared that his mom was a single mother who raised two sons while also being a public school teacher.

"My mom was loving and compassionate, a dedicated grandmother and wife, and a generous friend who was a caring rock of support for those lucky enough to know her. A lifelong New Yorker, she was committed to public service and was a genuine trailblazer -- the first woman to represent Washington Heights on the New York City Council," his statement reads in part.

My beloved mother passed away this morning as a result of complications from the coronavirus. This is a heartbreaking moment for me, my wife, and our entire family. pic.twitter.com/DjQ2IUNXma — Scott Stringer (@scottmstringer) April 3, 2020

Stringer goes on to thank the medical team and those on the front lines of this pandemic for caring, not only for his mother, but for the countless other New Yorkers during the COVID-19 crisis.

New York, specifically New York City, has become the epicenter of the coronavirus in this country. As of Friday, the state registered 102,863 cases of COVID-19. Of those cases 57,159 are in New York City. To date, the state has seen 2,935 COVID-19 related deaths. Officials say the worst is yet to come as we near the "curve," or peak, of cases.