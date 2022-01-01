covid-19 vaccine

NY Woman Arrested for Allegedly Giving Vaccine to Minor Without Parents' Consent

Paramedic Bob Bertollo retrieves a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for a home-bound patient in Paterson, N.J., Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
A Long Island woman has been arrested for injecting a minor with the COVID-19 vaccine without the consent of his parents, authorities say.

The 54-year-old woman was arrested on New Year's Eve in Sea Cliff after police were tipped off to by the boy's mother.

Police in Nassau County say the 17-year-old boy was at the woman's residence when she jabbed him with "what is believed to be a Covid Vaccine." The teen then went home and told his mother, who had not given the woman permission to give him the vaccine, according to the police.

Additionally, authorities say the woman is not a medical professional or authorized in any capacity to administer vaccines.

The woman was issued a desk appearance ticket and released. She's due back in court in Hempstead on Jan. 21.

