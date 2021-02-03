NY Vaccine Hubs Reopen With Backlog, Even More People in Line as Cuomo OKs Eligibility Expansion

What to Know New York's downward trajectory from the holiday spike is continuing, with all three core metrics -- new cases, hospitalizations and deaths -- down considerably over weekly rolling averages for January

Nationally, the numbers are improving as well, though the curve is steep. January was the deadliest month of the pandemic for the U.S., with 95K lives lost in 31 days; daily death rates are slightly declining

More vaccines are expected to come to market, though the CDC says it's concerned about more transmissible variants; at least 32 states have detected strains first identified in U.K, Brazil, and South Africa

Local governments in New York now have the power to add restaurant workers and taxi drivers to the list of people eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine, a product of yet another increase in weekly federal first dose allocation to states on top of the 16 percent three-week raise the Biden administration had promised.

Developmentally disabled facilities can also be added to the group 1B category, which marks another potential expansion even as New York struggles with a limited supply of shots. That said, the three consecutive week boost gives the city and state an opportunity to look beyond the week-to-week scenario under which they've been operating for the better part of the vaccination rollout.

As it is, it could take counties a number of days to catch up on the appointments missed from the nor'easter earlier this week. The backlog was long before that.

Prior to the latest expansion, about 7 million people statewide — including health workers, group home residents and staff, teachers, police, firefighters, public transit workers, grocery store workers and people older than 65 — were eligible. It could take half a year to just vaccinate that group, given supply limitations.

Cuomo has been reluctant to expand vaccine eligible group from the start, arguing earlier this month the sudden addition of people older than 65 -- on the heels of the additions of people older 75, first responders, teachers and others --could disrupt the prioritization of the process, leaving health workers vulnerable.

Earlier this week, when asked about restaurant worker vaccinations now that he has given the OK for New York City to resume indoor dining on Valentine's Day, the Democrat retorted defensively: "It's a cheap insincere discussion."

"Yes, I would like to see restaurant workers eligible. But what does eligibility mean when you don’t have enough?” he asked. And who should get skipped in line?

For Mayor Bill de Blasio's part, he says the city should be able to skip those in line who don't want to be in line in the first place. There has been resistance among a vast array of groups from the start; reasons range from skepticism of the vaccine overall to fears of potential side effects and other concerns. Forty-two percent of New York City residents expressed hesitancy on the shots in a poll last month.

De Blasio had pushed to expand shots to the 65-and-older population and he has pushed to allow restaurant workers and other at-risk groups to get them as well.

The mayor, who had his coronavirus briefing ahead of Cuomo's Tuesday, said in a tweet later on that "workers who are at risk should be eligible to be vaccinated." He is expected to delve more into the matter on Wednedsay.

Line cooks have the highest risk of dying during the pandemic, with a 60 percent increase in mortality associated with COVID compared to a 22 percent increase overall.

There are nearly 200,000 licensed cabbies and ride-hail drivers in New York City alone. Statewide, New York had an estimated 865,800 restaurant and food service jobs as of 2019, according to the National Restaurant Association. The heads of industry groups representing taxi drivers and restaurant workers both espoused emphatic support for Cuomo's eligibility announcement on Tuesday.

To date, New York City has administered nearly 825,000 first doses, which is more than the entire population of Seattle, but it has about 75,000 first doses left on hand and will likely run through those quickly with vaccine sites reopening on Wednesday. The 20 percent boost in federal allocation for the next three weeks willl allow for a much-needed acceleration of the process. But it could be brief.

"If they want to add taxi drivers, Uber drivers, restaurant workers, they can do that if they think it works within their prioritization locally,” Cuomo said of local governments. “Some localities have already done a large percentage of their police, their fire, their teachers and they do have flexibility. There is no one size fits all here."

His administration didn’t release details Tuesday on how many more doses it'll send to counties. Even the promised increase wouldn't be enough to cover all the ride-hail drivers or restaurant workers in New York City.

The mayor on Tuesday reupped his call for the federal government to allow "wartime mass production" of the vaccine in the U.S. President Joe Biden's administration plans to use the Defense Production Act to do just that.

The Biden administration has announced a plan to begin shipping COVID-19 vaccine to thousands of pharmacies across the country beginning next week.

New Jersey, where the governor has complained of limited vaccine supply too, has administered nearly 830,000 total doses of Gov. Phil Murphy's last update. The vast majority (about 83 percent) of those are first doses.

Some of New Jersey's vaccine mega-centers are also expected to reopen Wednesday post-storm but some facilities have rescheduled appointments throughout the week because the area had bear the brunt of the storm. (Click here to see which centers have been impacted.) Gov. Phil Murphy said the state has administered more than 680,000 first and nearly 140,000 second doses.

Like Cuomo in New York, he hails mass vaccination as the light at the end of a very long tunnel.

The latest infusions in supply help boost confidence as both states begin to climb down from the peak of their holiday virus surges. New Jersey's total hospitalizations have fallen back below 3,000, while total hospitalizations in New York, which hit a holiday surge high above 9,200 two weeks ago, are now hovering just above 8,000 a declining by the day.

According to New York Times data, New York's daily case average is down 25 percent over the average the last two weeks, while deaths and hospitalizations are each down 7 percent over the same time period. New Jersey's new daily case average is down 22 percent and hospitalizations are down 16 percent, though the Times says death numbers are up a hint (1 percent) over the last two weeks.

In New York City, all the trending numbers are green -- a sign of decrease -- while death rates have stabilized.

In an effort to keep the numbers trending down -- and address localized hotspots -- Cuomo said the state will look at targeting more aggressive vaccination efforts to ZIP codes and other areas with above-average positivity rates like the Bronx.

The governor said the planned mass vaccination site at Yankee Stadium, which has no launch date set, will serve only Bronx residents as part of a trial program.

"We're using the Yankee Stadium demonstration to see how that works -- mass vaccination, get the high positivity down and target people in areas where the positivity is higher which tend to have a high predominance of Black or hard to access communities, Latino communities," the governor said.

In addition to the federal weekly allocation boost to states, the Biden administration said Tuesday it would start sending COVID vaccines directly to pharmacies -- a minimum of 10.5 million doses per week for the next three weeks across all jurisdictions -- at it looks to bolster the slow-to-start vaccine rollout.

Nationally, the vaccine rollout has picked up a bit of speed over the last two weeks. More than 62 percent of the 52.6 million-plus doses delivered to date have been administered. About 6 million people in the U.S. are fully inoculated. The U.S. rate of increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations has also slowed following the winter surge, though some doctors fear the more contagious variants that have emerged in the U.K., Brazil and South Africa threaten progress.

At least 32 states have reported cases of the new COVID strains detected in the U.K, Brazil, and South Africa, according to the CDC. The agency has said the U.K. strain could become the predominant strain in the U.S. by March -- and with that could come yet another dreaded COVID spike in the spring.

Health officials say the South African variant is more concerning than the other identified highly transmissible strains because it contains the same mutations from the U.K. variant as well as others. Early lab tests have shown existing vaccines could have reduced protection against the South African variant.

Moderna says it is working on a second booster shot to bolster effectiveness against that variant. Johnson & Johnson's promising new single-dose vaccine, which has not yet been submitted for emergency use authorization in the U.S., also proved less effective in countries like South Africa where those more contagious variants exist. The company could seek emergency use approval from the FDA as early as this week, according to an NBC News report.

Overall, existing vaccines are expected to work on the more contagious strains and new strains that will emerge over time. The more vaccine options added to the toolbox, the better, national infectious disease expert Dr. Annthony Fauci says.

More than 95,000 U.S. lives were lost in 31 days, making January the deadliest month of the pandemic for America to date. December was the deadliest before last month. Thus far, the U.S. has seen more than 444,000 virus deaths since the onset of the pandemic and well more than 26 million cases.

In more promising yet still tragic news, U.S. deaths are now running at about 3,150 per day on average, down slightly by about 200 from a mid-January peak.

