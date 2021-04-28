Cuomo to End NY Virus Curfews Next Month, Allow Bar Seating in NYC as of May 3

What to Know Gov. Andrew Cuomo one-upped the Senate Democratic Majority Wednesday, announcing plans to erase remaining NY restaurant curfews next month and allow bar seating in NYC as of May 3

The Senate Dems were poised to repeal his food and alcohol requirement later in the day, the first such move since the Legislature voted in March to strip Cuomo of his pandemic emergency powers

The developments come one day after New York adopted new outdoor CDC mask guidance for fully vaccinated people; top NYC officials say losing masks can work but they wanted more time to review guidelines

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that New York's statewide food and beverage service curfew will end next month for both indoor and outdoor dining areas, while bar seating can return to New York City starting on Monday.

The May 3 return of bar seating across the five boroughs aligns with Cuomo's rules for the rest of the state and will give New York City its biggest nightlife jolt in more than a year. The governor recently extended his indoor food and beverage service curfew by an hour, to 12 a.m. It will be lifted entirely for outdoor dining areas beginning May 17 and for indoor dining areas beginning May 31, he said.

Cuomo also said the 1 a.m. curfew for catered events where attendees have provided proof of immunization or a recent negative COVID-19 test will be lifted starting May 17, with the curfew for all catered events set to be lifted on May 31. Catered events can also resume at individual homes starting May 3 above the residential gathering limit of 10 people indoors (25 outdoors) if core COVID protocol is maintained. Fixed dance zones will come to catering halls the same day.

The CDC doesn't want you going out with friends right after full vaccination, but is encouraging waiting two weeks for coronavirus antibodies to kick in. NBC News Medical Correspondent Dr. John Torres weighs in on those guidelines and also discusses the COVID-19 crisis in India, where hundreds of thousands of cases are being reported each day, and oxygen and ventilators are in high demand.

"Everything we've been doing is working - all the arrows are pointing in the right direction and now we're able to increase economic activity even more," the governor said. "Lifting these restrictions for restaurants, bars and catering companies will allow these businesses that have been devastated by the pandemic to begin to recover as we return to a new normal in a post-pandemic world."

"To be clear: we will only be able to maintain this progress if everyone gets the COVID vaccine," he added. "It is the weapon that will the war and we need everyone to take it, otherwise we risk going backward."

Wednesday's announcement comes amid a series of recently announced capacity changes for offices, large-scale outdoor events, concerts and non-NYC gyms and fitness centers by the governor. And it one-ups the Senate Democratic Majority, which plans to roll back some Cuomo executive orders, including the rule that restaurants only serve alcohol to people who also buy food, later in the day.

It will be their first repeal of any COVID executive order since they voted to strip Cuomo of his pandemic emergency powers last month -- an appeal the governor seemed to be getting to himself anyway in the coming weeks.

In NJ, indoor caps for weddings, proms, performances and more rises to 50% (250 people max) on May 10; outdoor carnivals can return at 50% capacity the same day while outdoor gathering limits rise to 500. NBC New York's Ray Villeda reports.

The latest reopening developments come a day after Cuomo said New York state adopted new CDC outdoor mask guidance for fully vaccinated and non-vaccinated people. Those recommendations include a number of circumstances where even non-vaccinated people can ditch the mask when out in public.

Allowing people to congregate at city bars and outside restaurants without buying food became a sticking point over the summer as viral rates started to increase again. Crowds of young people lingering on packed streets, some without masks, were blamed for fueling COVID spread at the time. The situation has changed.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region and for the five boroughs. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

The statewide rolling positivity rate is 2.06%, Cuomo says -- the lowest rolling average since Nov. 7. Hospitalizations are at their lowest total (3,184) since Thanksgiving and vaccination rates are rising.

Nearly 32% of New Yorkers are fully vaccinated, while Mayor Bill de Blasio will likely hit the halfway mark to his June goal of fully vaccinating 5 million city residents Wednesday. So far, 2.4 million (28.8% of the city's population) are inoculated. New daily case, hospitalization and daily death averages have been falling accordingly.

While indoor dining capacity is still limited to 50% for the city and 75% for the rest of the state, restrictions like the food and alcohol rules are "no longer necessary," Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said in announcing the planned repeal.

She said the repeal will "enhance the quality of life for volunteers, patrons, and business owners," and said a review of other existing Cuomo directives will continue. There was no immediate comment from her on the latest reopenings.

Restauranteurs have been outspoken opponents of the alcohol and other food service-related restrictions since Cuomo first implemented them. Some owners' answers to the food/alcohol purchase rule tried to skirt it by creating menu items like "CUOMO Chips", to mock "Cuomo's Unnecessary Obligated Menu Options." They said the rule was unfair to an industry already hit hard by the pandemic.

The New York State Restaurant Association on Tuesday applauded the state Senate's plan, calling it a small step towards recovery. Its response to Cuomo's Wednesday announcement will likely be far more exuberant.

The leaders of America’s most-populous states - all recently criticized in the national press following different controversies - have one surprising thing in common: middling approval ratings that are neither near the top nor the bottom of the nation’s 50 state leaders.

Other Cuomo executive orders set to be repealed Wednesday include eliminating "unnecessary" penalties for vaccine providers who don't use their full allocation within a certain timeframe and priority group rules officials say slow the process.

Under the deal made between New York's Assembly and state Senate to reverse Cuomo's emergency powers, his other temporary emergency powers are set to expire on April 30. The executive orders he has issued will remain in effect as the Legislature sees fit.

Cuomo also needs to consult the Legislature on new potential orders -- and he said Monday he would notify the necessary parties of the CDC mask guidance adoption.

It's not immediately clear how the city plans to communicate the new guidance to its public. De Blasio's senior public health adviser, Dr. Jay Varma, called the anticipated change "logical" ahead of the official announcement but said the city presents some unique challenges.

It's more crowded than other places, generally speaking, and the year-long pandemic has made masking a cultural norm. While New Yorkers certainly want to ease restrictions, some anxiety comes along with relaxing them for many who live in the former national epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, officials note.

After the CDC and FDA announced on Friday that the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be lifted, CDC director Rochelle Walensky vouched for its safety and efficacy despite extremely rare serious side effects. “The [Johnson & Johnson vaccine] is an important vaccine offering key advantages, including its single-dose option and its viability when the supply chain may not allow for freezers.”

More details on the city's response to the new mask recommendations are expected later Wednesday. New Jersey's governor has yet to issue a response to the new CDC guidelines on behalf of his state, while Connecticut was poised to lift its outdoor mask mandate this coming Saturday, along with other remaining outdoor restrictions.

Indoor masking will likely remain in place for some time in the tri-state area, given the density and heightened risk associated with closed spaces. But as vaccinations reach more and more people, those restrictions too will eventually be up for reassessment.

New York continues to make the process easier, with Cuomo announcing that all state-run mass vaccine sites will accept walk-ins for eligible New Yorkers of any age starting Thursday. He encourages all local providers to do the same. De Blasio expanded walk-ins to all New York City-run sites for people of any eligible age last Friday.

Not sure how the process works? Or when you might be able to get an appointment? Check out our handy tri-state vaccine site finder and FAQs here

New York City and New Jersey Vaccine Providers

Click on each provider to find more information on scheduling appointments for the COVID-19 Vaccine.

"The more New Yorkers who get vaccinated, the faster we will defeat the COVID-19 pandemic and rebuild a new and better state and economy for everyone,” said Cuomo, who announced the new state walk-in policy in Johnson City in the Southern Tier.

The walk-in appointments at state-run sites are for first doses only, Cuomo said. Second doses of the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be scheduled automatically after the first shot is administered, he added.