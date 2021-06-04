NY to Eliminate Indoor Mask Rule for Schools, Camps Monday Regardless of Vaccination Status

What to Know Starting Monday, indoor masks will no longer be required for anyone in New York schools and camps statewide regardless of vaccination status pending any CDC objection, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says

State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker has sent a letter to the CDC asking if the agency has any objections to the changed approach, which would take effect Monday irrespective of vaccination status

Individual schools and camps would still be able to implement stricter standards if they so choose; there was no immediate response Friday from the CDC or New York City's Department of Education

New York plans to eliminate its indoor mask requirement for students and adults in schools and camps statewide starting Monday barring any objection from the CDC, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday.

At that point, mask use will be strongly encouraged indoors but not required for students, campers and staff, teachers and counselors of any age, whether they are fully vaccinated or not. Outdoor masking is already only encouraged at this point for non-vaccinated campers and counselors in certain higher-risk circumstances, according to updated guidance for summer camps released by the state in May.

Individual schools and camps will be permitted to implement stricter standards if they so choose, as was the case when Cuomo adopted the CDC's adjusted mask guidance for fully vaccinated people on New York's big reopening day last month.

Fully vaccinated students and staff of any age haven't needed to wear masks in any indoor or outdoor scenario since Cuomo adopted the latest CDC guidance. The anticipated guidance change would not affect current state rules around masking for non-vaccinated people in other places like subways, buses and airports.

There is a renewed push to unmask the population who still cannot get vaccinated: children below the age of 12. NBC New York's Pei-Sze Cheng reports.

The changes are pending any CDC objections, which New York Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker asked about in a letter to Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky dated Friday.

"As we continue to work to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and balance reopening with safety, New York State strives for consistency across and between settings with similar risk levels and populations," the letter began.

"The current CDC guidance for K-12 schools recommends a requirement for 'consistent and correct use of well-fitting face masks with proper filtration by all students, teachers, and staff,' it continued. "There is no distinction between mask wearing for indoor versus outdoor activities (except for a vague reference to sports) and it does not address vaccinated individuals."

The letter points out that current CDC guidance for youth camps only strongly encourages masks indoors for people who aren't fully vaccinated while people outdoors can ditch face coverings regardless of vaccination status. It also reiterates the latest CDC recommendations around masks for the fully vaccinated.

"As many camps take place on school grounds, both serve school-age children, and the end of the school year/start of the camp season both occur in June, New York State plans to align our school and camp mask guidance," Zucker writes. "If there is any data or science that you are aware of that contradicts moving forward with this approach, please let me know as soon as possible."

The CDC didn't immediately respond to the letter early Friday afternoon. But new data released by the agency hours before Cuomo's announcement may raise some eyebrows.

While kids may not experience as severe outcomes from COVID-19 as their older and more vulnerable cohorts, new CDC data shows an alarming trend in adolescent hospitalizations: They increased in March and April after initially decreasing earlier in the year -- a fact that the head of the CDC says has her "deeply concerned."

"I am deeply concerned by the numbers of hospitalized adolescents and saddened to see the number of adolescents who required treatment in intensive care units or mechanical ventilation," Walensky said in a statement Friday.

"Much of this suffering can be prevented," Walensky added. "Until they are fully vaccinated, adolescents should continue to wear masks and take precautions when around other who are not vaccinated to protect themselves, and their family, friends, and community."

The CDC’s abrupt announcement that mask mandates could be lifted for fully vaccinated people caught many by surprise and has been criticized for creating unnecessary confusion. Dr. Anthony Fauci told NBCLX that he agreed the mask messaging was “suboptimal,” but also explained why it was still the right move.

The developments come as New York state and city shift their vaccine outreach focus to reaching those most recently eligible -- kids age 12 to 17 -- and as rising numbers of parents push to have even non-eligible kids lose masks in schools.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio debuted a first in-school vaccination pilot program at four Bronx schools Friday targeting those kids. He plans to roll it out across more boroughs in the coming weeks if it proves effective.

Both he and Cuomo have also launched a growing number of incentives targeting that age group as well as their parents, who must consent to vaccinations.

Neither the city's Department of Education nor the mayor's office immediately responded to a request for comment on the state's planned guidance change Friday. This academic year for the one-time epicenter of the pandemic ends June 25, which would leave precious little time to overhaul mask rules citywide.

Both New York City and state are experiencing record lows in terms of new COVID cases and positivity rate in recent days. The state boasts a lowest-in-nation rolling positivity rate of 0.56%, one that is in the midst of a 60-day stretch of decline, according to Cuomo. Earlier this week, de Blasio said new cases in the city were down 95% since January, while the hospitalization rate was down 86%.

Both elected officials have credited vaccinations with the improvements.

