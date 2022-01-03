NY Teacher Accused of Giving Minor COVID Vaccine Without Parent Consent Is Reassigned

A Long Island woman arrested for allegedly injecting a minor with the COVID-19 vaccine without the consent of his parents is a public school employee in Nassau County who has been reassigned from the classroom pending the outcome of the investigation, the district superintendent told News 4 Monday.

Laura Russo, 54, was arrested on New Year's Eve in Sea Cliff after police were informed about the allegedly illegal injection to the 17-year-old. She appears to be a science teacher with Herricks Public Schools in New Hyde Park. District officials say the allegations are not related to school and did not occur on school property.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

They offered limited comment other than to say, "The individual in question is a district employee who has been removed from the classroom and reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation."

Authorities allege Russo had a vial of an approved COVID-19 vaccine in her home, though police didn't say where she got it. According to officials, her son had a friend over and the friend asked for the vaccine because his mother allegedly didn't want to have him inoculated against COVID at this point. The teenager told his mother went he got home that he had gotten the vaccine. She notified the police.

Russo is not a medical professional, nor is her husband, according to officials. She was issued a desk appearance and is due back in court later this month.

Attorney information for Russo wasn't immediately available.