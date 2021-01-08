NY Sets Single-Day Case Record While Threat of More Viral UK Cases Looms

What to Know Gov. Andrew Cuomo quashed Mayor Bill de Blasio's announcement that 25K NYPD members were eligible for initial vaccine doses barely an hour after he made it; Cuomo said health workers are still first

It came as de Blasio pushed to expand eligibility for people age 75+ amid alarming data on hospitalization and death rates; that group is part of the 1B vaccine rollout, which has no timetable to begin

New York state set a new single-day pandemic case record Thursday (17,636) as Cuomo reported 197 new deaths overnight, a single-day toll not seen since the second week of May

With the more transmissible U.K. COVID strain now confirmed in New York and in at least six other states, including nearby Pennsylvania and Connecticut, the pandemic has reached an alarming level previously witnessed last spring in New York and the virus has killed more people across the U.S. than it has before in a single day.

Health officials continue to search for people who may have come in contact with a man in his 60s who was discovered with the virus variant. Three people tied to a jewelry store in Saratoga Springs that was linked to the man have been tested for the strain and their results were expected this week.

That process has been underway since Monday evening and officials said it takes about 44 hours for the state to conduct the genetic code sequencing needed to detect the variant that led to a strict shutdown in the U.K.

"Frightening" data indicates the UK strain could overtake the current strain in a matter of weeks, Cuomo warned earlier this week. It's no more lethal than the current strain and no evidence shows it causes worse infections, but the heightened transmissibility alone could lead to a case surge he fears could overwhelm hospitals.

Hospitals have become increasingly taxed over the last six weeks as it is, a direct consequence of more infections from people's behavior, Cuomo has said. New York state hospitalizations are at 8,548, the highest total since May 6. Single-day death tolls are at mid-May levels, with Cuomo reporting 197 new fatalities Thursday, a single-day high for the current winter surge. And weekly case averages are up 36 percent in New York over the past 14 days, according to New York Times data.

On Thursday, Cuomo reported 17,636 new daily COVID cases, a single-day pandemic high. The previous high was set on New Year's Eve, when the total topped 16,000 for the first time. Thursday's total was almost 1,000 higher.

"It's the holiday COVID hangover. Celebrate smart, you reduce the infection rate. If you don't celebrate smart, you have a hangover," Cuomo said. "COVID hangover is increasing infection rate, increasing positivity rate and increasing hospitalization rate. That's what we're seeing all across the country."

NBC New York's Katherine Creag reports.

That threat looms as Cuomo continues a public dispute with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio over the vaccine rollout.

De Blasio on Thursday doubled down that city police officers are eligible for the vaccine despite what the governor said. He shared a slide that shows state vaccine guidance on the left and the corresponding population the city felt it could vaccinate because of that guidance on the right to illustrate his point.

These are rules "we believe we interpreted very clearly, very appropriately to mean that we could vaccinate our correction officers, our police officers who respond to 911 calls who administer CPR and Narcan" to protect against overdoses, de Blasio said after Cuomo insisted the rules say the NYPD were not eligible for the vaccine yet and doses had to be reserved for health workers and nursing homes.

Cuomo's rules do allow for about 400 emergency service officers within the NYPD to get vaccinated in the current Phase 1A and de Blasio said the city would move ahead with that. But it tossed the "huge vaccination" effort he had planned, which also included correctional officers he perceived to be eligible under state rules.

He said he had planned to dose up to 10,000 NYPD personnel with initial shots by Sunday, a lofty goal that earned him praise from detective and police unions.

In total, the NYPD has about 35,000 uniformed members; only about 25,000 of them have public-facing jobs. Now all but 400 of them will have to wait for the next phase of vaccination, 1B, even as police in New Jersey are eligible to receive their first shots starting Thursday.

Fire department EMTs, included with hospital workers in the top tier of the state's rollout guidelines, started receiving shots on Dec. 23. Police personnel argued they should also be eligible because they too respond to medical emergencies and often go to hospitals to interview crime victims. Cuomo said not yet.

"I'm not going to pick police over teachers and firefighters and grandma and grandpa," Cuomo said.

When Could I Get the Vaccine?

Answer the questions to calculate your risk profile and see where you fall in your county's and state's vaccine lineup. This estimate is based on a combination of vaccine rollout recommendations from the CDC and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.

De Blasio wants to get 1B rolling now, not just for the NYPD but also to help protect people age 75 and older in the city amid alarming new data for that age demographic.

"Everyone's saying, rightfully, 'Get the numbers up.' We all want to get the numbers up. Give us the freedom to vaccinate," de Blasio said. "I've got a huge number of folks over 75 who would show up right now, state won't allow it. I've got a bunch of police officers who are ready right now, state won't allow it. Correction officers, state won't allow it. Go down the list."

New York City health officials on Wednesday issued a new and heightened warning to those 75 and older, citing concerning case growth rates and more disturbing numbers on hospitalizations and deaths in the last 30 days.

People 75 and older account for 6 percent of new citywide cases over the last 30 days but 30 percent of hospitalizations and 58 percent of deaths in the same time, health commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said. The positivity rate for that demographic is higher than the rolling citywide one (about 12 percent versus 9.3 percent). More than half of the new cases are thought to be community spread, while 38 percent are likely cases of household transmission, he added.

Amid the rollout frustration nationally, vaccine distribution and administration has become a local point of contention -- and the first subject in some time on which Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio are at outright odds.Tracie Strahan and Katherine Creag report.

"This message is as urgent as it's ever been," Chokshi said. "Avoid activities outside of the home except for essential purposes, including medical care and other necessities. Remain vigilant. Don't let the numbers make you numb."

Asked about that warning from the city Wednesday, Cuomo said the federal vaccine supply just wasn't there to begin vaccinating the 1B group yet. That group involves nearly 6 million people, including, as the governor pointed out, his own mother. It's not yet clear when the supply will be available to meet the demand.

"I can't say to my mother or to any New Yorker right now how long until we know what the supply actually is going to be. As soon as we have a more definitive answer, I will tell you," the governor said, noting some predict March or April.

He pledged the state's distribution system would be ready when the time comes, with nearly 4,000 planned access points statewide, including pharmacies, doctors' offices and outreach programs for Black and Latino communities. The governor said that the second round of vaccines will not be primarily distributed by the government, and it is encouraged for agencies that have the ability to administer the vaccine themselves (police, fire, transit, teachers unions) to do so.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region and for the five boroughs. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

Meanwhile, de Blasio continues to shore up new access points across the city. The first 24/7 mass vaccination sites open Sunday -- at Brooklyn's Army Terminal Annex Building and the Bronx's Bathgate Industrial Park. Also opening Sunday: the first vaccine hubs -- in Brooklyn (Bushwick Educational Campus), Queens (Hillcrest High School) and the Bronx (South Bronx Educational Campus).

Those will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and require advance appointment scheduling on the city's Department of Health website.

NBC New York's Ida Siegal reports.

Meanwhile, the United States is seeing hospital systems overwhelmed in multiple states as the dreaded holiday surge compounds a surge that had been sweeping much of the nation even before Thanksgiving. December was the deadliest month of the pandemic yet for the U.S., and experts have warned January could be even worse.

The country reported another record number of new coronavirus cases and deaths on Thursday, topping 4,000 deaths in a day for the first time during the pandemic. There have been more than 19,000 COVID-related deaths thus far this week alone, and more than 1.6 million new cases. There are now five states (including New York) with more than a million cases total.

To date, more than 360,000 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in America, along with more than 21 million cases, according to a tally by NBC News. The head of the CDC warned last month that a total of 450,000 people could die by February if aggressive measures weren't taken to control the spread. That'd add another 100,000 U.S. lives in less than four weeks.