NY School District Goes Virtual for First Week Back After Winter Break

Students in one New York school district will get another taste of remote learning next week due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Officials in Yonkers announced plans Friday to keep the entire district home for at least one week starting Jan. 3, the date students were expected to return to their school following winter break.

According to the district, a "significant increase in positive COVID-19 cases" prompted the decision to revert back to remote learning until Jan. 7.

All Yonkers Public Schools will be on a ➡️full online remote schedule Monday, January 3 - Friday, January 7, 2022⬅️

The district says free rapid tests will be available to staff and students Sunday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at select schools.

Yonkers Superintendent Dr. Edwin Quezada had told district in a pre-Christmas holiday message that the goal was to bring students back in-person on Jan. 3, but warned remote learning would be a possibility if conditions worsened.

"Please remember we are returning from a long recess, and it may take a day or more to put everything in place. Be patient and respectful as our school administrators and teachers prepare for your child’s instruction," Quezada said Friday.

New York has already received millions of at-home test kits and is in the process of distributing them among the state's counties. By Monday, the state's stockpile dedicated for schools is estimated to be over 11 million.