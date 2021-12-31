Yonkers

NY School District Goes Virtual for First Week Back After Winter Break

Students in one New York school district will get another taste of remote learning next week due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Officials in Yonkers announced plans Friday to keep the entire district home for at least one week starting Jan. 3, the date students were expected to return to their school following winter break.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

According to the district, a "significant increase in positive COVID-19 cases" prompted the decision to revert back to remote learning until Jan. 7.

The district says free rapid tests will be available to staff and students Sunday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at select schools.

Yonkers Superintendent Dr. Edwin Quezada had told district in a pre-Christmas holiday message that the goal was to bring students back in-person on Jan. 3, but warned remote learning would be a possibility if conditions worsened.

News

Times Square 16 hours ago

NYE 2022: NYC Road Closures and Parking Bans, Security Changes and MTA Prohibits Alcohol

Omicron Variant 5 hours ago

Hochul Extends Mask Mandate, Debuts New Surge Plan as NY Smashes All-Time Case Record Again

"Please remember we are returning from a long recess, and it may take a day or more to put everything in place. Be patient and respectful as our school administrators and teachers prepare for your child’s instruction," Quezada said Friday.

New York has already received millions of at-home test kits and is in the process of distributing them among the state's counties. By Monday, the state's stockpile dedicated for schools is estimated to be over 11 million.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

YonkersNew YorkSchoolsOmicron Variant
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us