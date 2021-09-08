NY COVID Deaths Hit Highest Daily Toll in Months as Delta Drives Back-to-School Worries

What to Know New York state is seeing ongoing progress around some COVID metrics but concerning trends around others, Gov. Kathy Hochul says

The state reported its highest single-day death toll (35) in months on Tuesday amid a national surge in cases fueled by the highly contagious delta variant, though local transmission is ebbing a bit from its height

With so many students not of eligible age for vaccination yet, NYC officials are taking extra efforts to ensure them and their parents (as well as their teachers) that schools will open safely on Monday

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to hold a COVID-19 briefing Wednesday, a day after reporting a months-high single-day death toll of 35 as she cautioned some metrics are "moving in the wrong direction."

And with the nation's largest public school system planning a full in-person return in a matter of days, the latest numbers have parents and personnel alike asking the same all-important question: Is my building safe?

Daily positivity rates have leveled off a bit since the latest delta variant-driven case surge and increases in hospitalizations have plateaued as well, though the total number of admissions statewide still remains around early May levels.

More than 2,300 New Yorkers were hospitalized with COVID as of Hochul's latest report, which marks a near 200% increase since Aug. 1. The admissions increases that jolted the state last month, though, appear to be stabilizing. Deaths are a lagging indicator, so that number may continue to rise, as the data shows it is, even as other core viral metrics decline before they stabilize as well.

Nationally, some states are struggling far more, especially where vaccination rates are low. More than 95% of all U.S. counties are considered "high transmission" rate areas by the CDC. Florida is in the grip of its deadliest wave of the pandemic so far, while Idaho has started to ration its health care amid its ongoing COVID surge.

Even though the delta variant has been linked to more severe outcomes, research shows vaccinated people are substantially less likely to be hospitalized or die of the virus. That's the point Hochul makes, especially as out-of-home activity rebounds.

"With students back at their schools and colleges and increasingly more people returning to work in-person, it is more critical than ever that we double down on everything we can do to stop the spread of infection," the Democrat said Tuesday. "The single best weapon that we have in this fight is the vaccine, which is free, safe and effective. If you still need your shot, please get it as soon as possible so we can all be better protected."

Not everyone is eligible yet for vaccination, though, which underscores the need for heightened protection when it comes to the most vulnerable, children in particular.

With hundreds of thousands of New York City public school students returning to classrooms in six days, officials are closely monitoring COVID-19 numbers following a busy holiday weekend that experts had warned could fuel new case surges across the country. They're also continuing to push student vaccinations.

To date, 65% of 12- to 17-year-olds have had at least one vaccine dose, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday. He says that's "higher" than the national average.

"That's going to make an extraordinary impact," said de Blasio, who previously announced a citywide vaccination mandate for NYC Department of Education personnel. That won't be enforced until Sept. 27 and staff are only required to have at least one dose by then. At this point, 72% of NYC teachers meet that mandate.

Among other precautions, New York City's Department of Education has unveiled a slate of new and revised COVID policies that take into account the vaccination factor as well as the delta variant one. Learn more about those here.

There is no remote learning option this academic year. The goal, city officials say, is to keep kids personally in school safely. They cite proven long-term benefits of in-person learning over remote learning as the critical reason for the approach and insist they would never put children in an environment they didn't think was safe.

NYC Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter had a clear message Wednesday for parents and personnel who have lingering concerns: "We are ready for this school year. And a team of facilities experts are laser-focused at ensuring our schools open with the gold standard of health and safety measures on Monday."

Despite the vaccination push, the CDC cautioned in its holiday travel warning that even vaccinated people to weigh the risks of potential exposure to their children of the delta variant, which evidence has suggested leads to more severe infections among kids as the strain became dominant in the U.S. and the world.

In New York City, delta accounts for at least 98% of positive samples tested, though transmission rates have started to ease over the last three weeks.

The rate of hospitalization for COVID-19 among kids ages 0-17 rose five-fold from late June to the middle of August as the delta variant took hold in the United States, the CDC said last week.

The COVID-associated hospitalization rate for children and adolescents the week ending Aug. 14 was 1.4, an increase of almost five times from the week ending June 26 and nearly an all-pandemic high, the CDC said. Its findings were based on data from New York, Connecticut and 12 other states.

The latest research is sure to add fuel to the raging debate about how kids should return to school and social activity safely, especially since no vaccine has been federally emergency-use authorized for children younger than 12 at this point.

To help protect kids who aren't eligible for vaccination, Hochul and the state health department have mandated masks in New York schools for "anyone who enters a school building," regardless of vaccination status.

Hochul says she's working toward a statewide teacher vaccination mandate like the one New York City imposed but says she doesn't have the authority to make it legally binding. For now, weekly testing is required for state educators who aren't vaccinated.

New Jersey is joining the growing list of states to require teachers to be vaccinated for COVID-19 this fall.

Masks are also required for all personnel and students in New Jersey. Gov. Phil Murphy is among the Democrats who instituted statewide vaccine mandates for teachers as well.

The CDC says such ongoing precautions are proven to reduce COVID transmission and severe outcomes among kids alongside the ongoing spread of delta. The agency also found that among vaccine-eligible kids ages 12-17, the hospitalization rate was 10 times higher for the unvaccinated than for the fully vaccinated.