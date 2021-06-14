NY on Brink of Restriction-Eliminating Vaccine Milestone as City Rec Centers Reopen

What to Know Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he will lift virtually all remaining COVID rules for businesses and social settings once 70% of New York adults have gotten at least one vaccine dose; he says the number is now 69.7%

People will still have to wear masks and stay 6 feet from others on subways and buses because state guidance is explicitly tied to CDC recommendations for various settings, Cuomo has said

For weeks, states and cities have been dropping virus restrictions and mask mandates, even indoors, but some experts are worried that areas with well below-average vaccination rates could become hotspots

New York could return to "life as normal" -- or as close to that as what will be possible for the near future -- within 48 hours as New York crawls closer to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's vaccine milestone to lift remaining restrictions on businesses.

The governor announced exactly a week ago that once 70% of adult New Yorkers had received at least one vaccine dose, industry-specific guidelines -- including capacity restrictions, social distancing, cleaning and disinfection, health screening and obtaining personal information for tracing -- will be optional for retail, food services, offices, gyms, amusement centers and personal care businesses, among others.

Pre-K to 12 schools, public transit, homeless shelters, large-scale event venues, correctional and healthcare facilities and nursing homes will be exempt from that restriction lift and will be required to continue following state COVID guidance.

As of the latest report, 69.7% of adult New Yorkers have had at least one vaccine dose according to the CDC. The CDC reporting is slightly higher than New York state's reporting on that metric (67.3%) but the gap may be attributable to out-of-state counts.

The pace of vaccinations has slowed to an exceedingly slow drop in recent weeks, especially among adults, who have long been eligible. When Cuomo initially announced the 70% benchmark a week ago, New York was 1.4% away from reaching it. It has only shaved off 1.1% of that in the last seven days, though the newest eligible group -- those ages 12 to 15 -- have seen a higher rate of increase as of late.

Even as fewer adults are getting newly vaccinated, New York's core viral metrics have plunged to record lows. The state's rolling positivity rate is 0.42%, the lowest in the country, according to Johns Hopkins data. It has set all-time pandemic lows for the last 16 days straight and is in the midst of a 69-day stretch of decline.

Hospitalizations have dwindled to 630, the lowest total since Oct. 4. The current total marks an 86% drop in just three months and a 93% decline from January's peak. Cuomo says New Yorkers are ready to return to normal.

"That's why we're reducing restrictions and providing vaccination incentives across New York state," the governor said. "Vaccination is the key to our success, and New Yorkers who get vaccinated improve the public health and protect their families and friends. We can move forward into a bright future together, but we need anyone who hasn't gotten the vaccine yet to make an appointment or simply walk into a site today."

In another baby step toward normalcy, New York City Parks reopens 13 recreation centers to existing members starting Monday.

Those sites include the following: Hunts Point in the Bronx, Brownsville in Brooklyn, Greenbelt, Lyons and Faber on Staten Island, Highbridge, Hansborough, Alfred E. Smith, Rec Center 54, Thomas Jefferson and Tony Dapolito in Manhattan and Al Oerter and Lost Battalion Hall in Queens. Two additional locations, Brooklyn's McCarren and Staten Island's Ocean Breeze, reopen next Wednesday, June 23, according to officials.

The centers will operate at reduced capacity and masks will be required regardless of vaccination status for now. Other places where New Yorkers still have to wear masks whether they're vaccinated or not include inside schools and on subways and buses, among other scenarios deemed to be higher-risk.

Schools have hardly been breeding grounds for COVID-19, consistently showing substantially lower transmission rates than their surrounding neighborhoods. The CDC, though, still recommends masks in those settings, in part because kids in half of grades pre-K through 12 aren't yet eligible for vaccines. New guidance on that front isn't expected for a few weeks, meaning kids will stay masked up for the remainder of this academic year. For New York City public schools, it ends on June 25.

Asked recently whether masks would be required in schools this fall, Mayor Bill de Blasio said he expects that to be the case at this particular juncture in time. That is likely to change in accordance with developments in CDC guidance over the next few months, however, and as more children become eligible for vaccination. It's not clear how much longer it could take before even younger kids become eligible, though.

Over in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy has expressed sentiments similar to de Blasio's as far as masks in schools in the fall. He was the last of the three tri-state governors to lift his statewide indoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated people last month. Murphy has, however, made exceptions in some cases. Individual schools, for example, can allow students and staff to lose their masks in cases of extreme heat, he has said.

Mask rules for day and summer camps in New Jersey and New York this year will be much lighter than in schools. Both governors are following CDC guidance on that front.

New Jersey ranks fifth (76%) in the nation in terms of the percentage of its adult population partially vaccinated, while Connecticut comes in fourth (77%), according to New York Times data. New York is No. 14. By fully vaccinated adult population, Connecticut still ranks fourth (68%) in the country, while New Jersey is sixth (64%) and New York comes in at No. 12 (61%), Times data shows.

Nationally, 54.1% of American adults are fully vaccinated, while 64.4% have had at least one dose, according to the CDC. New daily case counts in the U.S. have fallen to their lowest point since testing became widely available, while daily death tolls are the lowest they've been since the World Health Organization declared COVID a pandemic.