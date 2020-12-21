NY Nursing Home Vaccinations Start Today; Cuomo Demands Action Over UK Virus Mutation

What to Know A new variant of the coronavirus surging through the U.K. has local leaders worried of its spread through airplane travel

Cuomo called on the federal government to require testing or an altogether ban on travelers coming in from England

Travel into the U.S. from most European countries, including the U.K., is still banned, according to the Department of Homeland Security's website

Hundreds of nursing homes across New York begin the first distribution of COVID-19 vaccines on Monday, the next step in inoculating Americans most at risk of dying from the virus. It comes amid new concerns that the U.K. has identified a new, more transmissible variant of the coronavirus as more holiday travel looms.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the British mutation is the latest threat in the ongoing COVID war -- and one U.S. leaders need to act on now to prevent fresh outbreaks.

"There's a disturbing story coming out of the U.K. with this new variant of the virus, which according to Boris Johnson is 70 percent more transmissible," Cuomo said. Currently, there are six daily flights into New York from the U.K.

Cuomo said the Port Authority lacks the jurisdiction to institute the necessary restrictions and the federal government must require testing or an altogether ban on travelers coming in from England to keep that variant out.

The governor pointed to what he has consistently described as missteps in December and January when people from China and other countries were continuing to fly to New York hubs as the virus spread rampantly worldwide.

"Today that variant is getting on a plane and landing at JFK," Cuomo said. "How many times in life do you have to make the same mistake before you learn?"

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, whose state is also home to a major international travel hub, took Cuomo's caution a step further.

“I do share the concern but I’ve got a broader message – don’t travel. Period," Murphy said in an MSNBC interview Monday.

Foreign nationals who have visited the U.K. in the past 14 days are already banned from entering the U.S., according to the Department of Homeland Security's website, but The Telegraph reported President Donald Trump was expected to lift the travel ban on the U.K. and Europe on Tuesday, citing senior sources in the travel industry.

The latest variant of the virus has not yet been detected in New York, Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker confirmed on Sunday's press call. The last time the state saw a variant of the coronavirus was back in April, he said. As New Yorkers have learned all too painfully, though, just because the mutation hasn't yet been detected locally doesn't mean it's not already here -- and spreading.

The World Health Organization says the new variant has so far been identified in Denmark, the Netherlands and Australia. The Netherlands, Ireland, Italy, Germany and France have all barred flights from the U.K. Other countries, including India, Canada and Israel, have imposed new measures barring flights from Britain. Austria and Sweden are reportedly preparing to do the same, CNBC said.

According to at least one doctor, COVID vaccines are expected to protect against new strains of the virus. Existing vaccines will be able to fight infection from new COVID variants because emerging strains are likely to be genetically similar to prior ones, Vin Gupta of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation told CNBC.

Cuomo's latest warning comes as the state continues to ramp up its vaccine distribution efforts and public education campaigns. Thousands of healthcare workers in the state and in New York City received their first doses of the Pfizer vaccine last week. The first allocations from Moderna arrived Sunday.

In nursing homes, patients who suffer from dementia will be among the first to be vaccinated because their condition makes it difficult to follow safety protocols, according to officials at the Hebrew Home.

Kelley Dixon, 78, will be the first resident at the Bronx facility to receive the Pfizer vaccine Monday. She encourages others to embrace the opportunity.

“If you’re hesitant about taking the vaccine…take the vaccine. It can’t do anything but help you. That’s what I think. And that’s what I’m gonna do," Dixon said.

Next up in the vaccine line -- people 75 and older and frontline essential workers, the CDC advisory committee recommended Sunday, two days after the FDA made the U.S. the first nation to greenlight Moderna's drug for emergency use. That vaccine doesn't require a special freezer for storage, which helps rural access.

New York's top officials confirmed on Sunday's call that the state received its full order of the Moderna vaccine so far, a concern of several states like New Jersey that last week learned of a shortfall due to a counting error by the feds.

Murphy said Monday that New Jersey was dealing with the issue, and that the state still hoped to vaccinate half a million people or more in the coming month.

The latest developments come days before yet another major holiday in the U.S. threatens travel- and gathering-related viral spread anew. Officials once again are warning against travel -- a plea that went ignored by many for Thanksgiving.

With a growing number of restaurants and bars closed for indoor service, Cuomo says his worries center around additional spikes stemming from increased socialization in homes. That's overwhelmingly the key driver of spread these days, he has said contact tracing data shows. And the numbers locally are climbing.

In New York City, which is facing its highest hospitalization and positivity rates in months, Mayor Bill de Blasio has said repeatedly and in no uncertain terms that he feels another round of restrictions -- a PAUSE-like shutdown -- is necessary to curb the spread. He's worried about hospitals being stretched to capacity.

Cuomo, who would be the one to make that call, believes New Yorkers and hospitals can pull through this holiday period better than they did over Thanksgiving. He thinks people witnessed the surge and learned the lesson.

Time will tell as to whether they did, but the governor has expressed confidence New Yorkers and hospitals can manage the situation without another shutdown. Late last week, he went far as to theoretically bet $100 that would be avoided.

Meanwhile, the number of New Yorkers hospitalized with coronavirus rose to its highest level since mid-May on Saturday: 6,208. That number dipped slightly on Sunday, dropping to 6,185. Cuomo also reported more than 100 new deaths for the fifth time in six days.