NY Health, Education Depts at Odds Over Lack of COVID Guidance for New School Year

What to Know

They will have to make decisions without guidelines from the state Health Department which said Thursday that it is leaving all COVID-19 guidelines and school reopening decisions in the hands of individual districts

Meanwhile, New York and states across the country grapple with masking in schools. It's yet another layer of uncertainty that will further complicate what will surely be another stressful year

Educators across the state of New York have been preparing to safely welcome students back to in-person learning for the fall semester, and they've just learned that they will not be getting any guidance from the state health department on how to do that.

Health Department Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said Thursday that the public health authority is leaving all COVID-19 guidelines and school reopening decisions in the hands of individual districts, citing the end of the state disaster emergency as the day that school districts regained control of such decisions.

"Schools and school districts should develop plans to open in-person in the fall as safely as possible, and I recommend following guidance from the CDC and local health departments," Zucker said in a statement.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo first declared COVID-19 a disaster emergency in New York on March 7, 2020. After the state made huge progress with vaccinations, declining hospitalizations and coronavirus positivity rate over this spring and summer, the governor allowed the executive order to expire June 25.

With the Delta variant of the coronavirus spreading, anxiety is rising about how to get kids back to school this fall safely. We asked for a doctor to help grade the plans for school openings in Texas, New York, Illinois, Florida, Arkansas and California. Dr. William Schaffner, medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, got out his gradebook.

But with the delta variant rapid spreading and kids under 12 still unable to get vaccinated, school administrators are scrambling to figure out by themselves what the new school year will look like.

"To hear this first week of August is a real challenge for us," White Plains Schools Superintendent Dr. Joseph Ricca tells NBC New York.

"We agreed that we would be requiring masks for all individuals within our school facilities," Ricca added, saying that his district had already started working on their own reopening plans when they didn't hear from Albany all summer -- and he's not alone in feeling abandoned by the health department.

New York State Education Department Commissioner Betty Rosa said she has sent a letter asking Zucker to reconsider his department's responsibilities in protecting public health.

"Currently, there is no greater nuisance affecting public health and safety than COVID-19. There is an urgent need for timely advice and supervision flowing from the State Department of Health to local and school officials as they navigate these uncertain times," the education department said in a statement.

"The circumstances enveloping the Executive Chamber this week should not prevent the Department of Health from the execution of its responsibilities to the public, as has been promised by the Governor’s office for months," the statement continued, likely referring to the state attorney general's report that found Gov. Cuomo has sexually harassed multiple women.

The New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee has given Gov. Andrew Cuomo an Aug. 13 deadline to provide any evidence he wants before the committee considers articles of impeachment against him over a sexual harassment scandal. Jonathan Dienst reports.

Parents NBC New York spoke to following Zucker's announcement have mixed feelings about what the health department's lack of involvement will mean for their children. Many also said they agree that Cuomo is too distracted right now to handle important decisions about schools.

Sean Degidon said it could be a good thing that school districts have more control over the decisions that will directly impact his kids.

"I think it at least potentially is an improvement because there's more accountability to teachers and parents and students," Degidon said.

Meanwhile, New York and states across the country grapple with masking in schools. It's yet another layer of uncertainty that will further complicate what will surely be another stressful year.

The public may be tired of shifting guidance from the CDC about wearing face masks, but Dr. Anthony Fauci says the latest change wasn’t made arbitrarily. Rather, it was forced by the Delta variant. “It isn’t that they decided in a vacuum to flip-flop — the virus changed,” he explained in an interview with LX News Now host Eric Alvarez.

In Florida, two school districts have decided to require masks when children return to classrooms because of dramatic rises in coronavirus infections, with the state leading the country in hospitalizations. That's despite a statewide ban on masks by the governor.

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to announce Friday that staff members and students from kindergarten to 12th grade will be required to wear masks when the new year begins in a few weeks.

Both New Jersey and New York governors have previously said they will not be reinstating the indoor mask mandate amid rising COVID-19 cases, though they "strongly recommend" everyone to follow the CDC's guidelines and wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.