NY Extends Window to File Cases Under Child Victims Act Until 2021 Due to Pandemic

What to Know Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday during his daily coronavirus briefing that the state will extend the window to file otherwise time-barred cases under the Child Victims Act

The extension is for an additional five months until Jan. 14, 2021

Last year, Cuomo signed the Child Victims Act to ensure survivors of childhood sexual abuse have a path to justice, including the ability to file a case which had already been time-barred or expired. However, that window to file was only for one year, and was set to close this upcoming Aug. 14

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday during his daily coronavirus briefing that the state will extend the window to file otherwise time-barred cases under the Child Victims Act.

The extension is for an additional five months until Jan. 14, 2021.

Last year, Cuomo signed the Child Victims Act to ensure survivors of childhood sexual abuse have a path to justice, including the ability to file a case which had already been time-barred or expired. However, that window to file was only for one year, and was set to close this upcoming Aug. 14.

Since the COVID-19 crisis has caused a reduction in court services it has limited the ability for the public to file claims and effectively prepare their cases with an attorney.

"We must also adjust to the changing circumstances. Given the shutdown many aspects of society have been closed down or are less operational. Court system is among them. It has done a lot of work thanks to what the court system has been able to manage by remote telecommunication," Cuomo said. "But we passed a law in New York called the Child Victims Act, which was long overdue, which allowed survivors of sexual abuse as children to file a claim. We then had a window of time when they could actually file the claim. Because of the reduction of court services, we want to extend that window."