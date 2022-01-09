NY COVID Hospitalizations Dip for 1st Time in 3 Weeks

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state of New York dipped Sunday for the first time in three weeks, and while the number of people testing positive remains astronomical by historical standards, officials say a peak is on the horizon.

Gov. Kathy Hochul's office reported a total of 11,747 people in hospital with COVID as of Sunday, down 96 from the day prior. It was the first time since Dec. 18 that hospitalizations declined day over day -- though they remain about triple now what they were then, and are just barely off of 20-month highs.

Some 79,977 people tested positive Saturday, Hochul's office said, a decline of more than 10,000 from the day prior. The number of people tested was nearly an all-time high, and single-day positivity rates are starting to slowly retreat from peaks above 20%.

On Friday, Dr. Anthony Fauci told News 4 that he thought a peak in the omicron wave could be a matter of just a couple of weeks away - and CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told reporters it was possible (though far from certain) cases could drop as quickly as they rose.