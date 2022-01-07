NY ‘Cautiously Optimistic' Amid 1st Signs Omicron Infection Rates Are Slowing; CDC Says Not at Peak Yet

What to Know New York Gov. Kathy Hochul continues to push vaccinations and testing as the state battles its worst COVID-19 wave in a year; total hospitalizations topped 11,000 and then some on Thursday

Neither the city nor the state has seen such high virus admission rates since late April 2020; totals are expected to climb further amid high spikes in daily caseloads that aren't expected to ebb until February

The CDC estimates that omicron, the first NY case of which was confirmed on Dec. 2, now accounts for up to 99.1% of current COVID-19 cases in the region

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she is "cautiously optimistic" about COVID case trends that show a slowing rate of growth for the first time since the state reported its first confirmed case of the omicron variant on Dec. 2.

The head of the CDC, meanwhile, said the same day she doesn't think the United States has hit omicron's peak yet. But that could happen sooner than expected if the numbers in New York this week are any indication of what might come next.

Hochul reported 82,094 new COVID cases on Friday, which is a drop of a few hundred from a day ago and about 3,300 positives shy of the single-day pandemic record of 85,476 she reported on New Year's Day.

More than one in five New York COVID tests are coming back positive these days, and the city's seven-day rolling average for positive tests is currently one in three. The trends in new cases are a bit muddy, though, given the impact of holiday testing gaps, the still-unknown effect of related travel and general lags in reporting.

"We're not going to make any pronouncements other than that is a better trend line than we have been seeing up until now. Every day that we can flatten that is going to be a good day," Hochul said, adding that the state was hoping for a plateau.

A quick look at New York City's case trends shows what appears to be a downtick in new cases, but the data is behind by four days. That blip on the seven-day average could reflect lower COVID testing numbers around the holidays rather than the first indications of omicron's decline -- or maybe not. Time will tell.

At the same time new cases slow from the exponential increases -- doubling daily in New York City at times -- the two lagging indicators, the ones about which officials are most concerned, hospitalizations and deaths, are rising considerably.

That has happened in nearly every wave of the pandemic so far. The governor reported 155 new COVID deaths on Friday, the highest single-day toll since the mass vaccination rollout and a 25-fatality increase over the prior recent high of 130 she revealed just a day before.

Hospitalizations stand at 11,548 statewide as of Friday, the highest total since April 29, 2020, and mark a nearly 500-patient increase over the last day. Nearly half of current admissions are in New York City.

But the totals alone may not tell the whole story.

"It's still a number that's very high. If this correlates properly to our number of cases then hospitalizations should start to see the beginnings of a plateau," Hochul said. "Before Christmas, we were really holding the line on hospitalizations. We predicted a spike in cases, we got the spike in cases. We're not that much higher, maybe 700 more hospitalizations, since Dec. 21, that 39%."

"We can handle the capacity, which has been our No. 1 priority," she added.

It's the balance of people in the hospital for COVID vs. non-COVID reasons, which is more than double what it was before the holidays, that gives her some pause.

In New Jersey, net COVID hospitalizations hit their highest level Friday (5,621) since April 30, 2020, but the rate of net hospitalization growth has slowed considerably since Jan. 2. The rates appear to be slowing for some hospitals in New York, too.

Some are seeing what appears to be the first signs of a "leveling off," as one physician-in-chief described it, in new COVID admissions, while others grapple with record emergency room visits, a dichotomy that perhaps at least in part reflects varying vaccination rates as omicron's stranglehold on the country tightens.

Northwell Health, the state's largest healthcare provider, serving the city, Long Island and Westchester, is seeing its 19 hospitals discharging at a rate close to admissions, indicating shorter patient stays, as new hospitalizations appear to be plateauing, according to Dr. David Battinelli, the network's physician-in-chief and senior vice president. Battinelli says Northwell admissions are up 505 week-over-week but have started to plateau in recent days, which he called a hopeful sign.

About 9% of the roughly 1,580 hospitalized patients are in ICUs. That compares with well more than half of hospitalized patients in ICUs at the height of the crisis in spring 2020, Battinelli said. The vast majority of those hospitalized are unvaccinated or "under-vaccinated," meaning they haven't completed their series.

Of 48,000 COVID tests conducted across its network Monday and Tuesday of this week, 36% came back positive, Battinellli said. Half of those positives involved people who were asymptomatic. Many such cases may go undetected, meaning the true count might not ever be known. But that matters far less than hospitalizations and deaths in terms of getting through this wave, officials say.

Northwell is still doing elective surgeries but at 75% capacity to avoid overwhelming staff, Battinelli said. Nearly two dozen other hospitals in the state have paused elective procedures to shore up hospital capacity and avoid staff shortages as state and city hospitalizations hit highs unseen since April 2020.

Fatalities will likely rise as a default consequence of the soaring hospitalization rates, but the milder nature of omicron vs. delta, along with the power of vaccinations to prevent severe illness and death, should mitigate the increases.

Public health experts have said they don't expect this latest COVID wave's peak until February, though they acknowledge the virus' unpredictability.

The head of the CDC says there certainly could be a rapid down-surge instead of a slow easing of cases, given how omicron has played out in countries that it hit first, like South Africa. But she doesn't think the U.S. is at that point just yet.

"The number of cases are rising faster than the number of hospitalizations and deaths, although we’re now starting to see the number of hospitalizations rise as well," Dr. Rochelle Walensky told NBC's "TODAY" in a Friday interview. "The way it has peaked in other countries, in South Africa, it has come down rapidly as well, but I don’t believe we’ve seen the peak yet here in the United States."

"I will say that our hospitals right now are full of people who are unvaccinated and that you are 17 times more likely to be in a hospital and 20 times more likely to die if you’re unvaccinated compared to if you’re boosted," she added. "There’s a lot we can do in this moment, getting vaccinated, getting boosted. We have 99% of our counties in high transmission, wear your mask in public indoor settings."

