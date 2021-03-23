COVID-19

NY Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, Assembly Member Ron Kim Test Positive for COVID

Along with Heastie, Queens Assembly member Ron Kim also confirmed that he had tested positive for COVID-19

Carl Heastie
Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images

New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie was one of two lawmakers who said they tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, though both Democrats said they were experiencing only mild symptoms.

Assembly member Ron Kim of Queens announced his positive test on Twitter, saying he was in quarantine. Kim has been one of the loudest voices calling for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be impeached as the governor faces scandals revolving around the classification of nursing home deaths and allegations of sexual harassment.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Kim said Cuomo had vowed to “destroy” him during a private phone call for nursing home criticism he felt was unfair. Cuomo has denied the allegation.

News

Bronx 10 hours ago

Scooter-Driving Duo Sought for NYC Playground Shooting: NYPD

Rockland County 20 hours ago

1 Resident Dead, 1 Firefighter Missing After Massive Nursing Home Inferno

Heastie, who represents the Bronx, said he would be working from his Albany residence as he and other leaders of the state Legislature try to reach a state budget deal with Cuomo by the April 1 deadline.

Heastie tested positive despite receiving the first of two vaccine doses on March 6. It generally takes two weeks after a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for a person to build full protection from the virus.

“I am in frequent contact with my physician and look forward to a full recovery,” Heastie said in a prepared statement.

The Assembly began meeting virtually when the pandemic struck last year to limit the spread of the virus among lawmakers and staff.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

COVID-19New YorkCoronavirusCarl HeastieNew York Assembly
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us