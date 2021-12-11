Northwell Health

Nurses From Downstate Headed to Western NY Amid COVID Surge

NBC Universal, Inc.

Nurses employed by Long Island-based Northwell Health have been sent to western New York to help at two hospitals dealing with a surge in coronavirus infections, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday.

The 16 clinical professionals and two team leads are from the downstate region including the New York City and Long Island areas. They include intensive care, emergency and medical-surgical nurses. They were sent to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo and the University of Rochester’s Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester for two weeks, the governor said in a statement.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Tom Quatroche, CEO of Erie County Medical Center, said the nurses arrive as the 573-bed hospital deals with extremely high patient volumes and staffing shortages.

Northwell officials noted they received help from other health systems when New York City and Long Island were overrun with virus cases early in the pandemic.

News

Storm Team 4 Dec 10

NYC Breaks 142-Year-Old Record High Temp Ahead of Severe Storm Threat

severe weather 20 hours ago

Kentucky Hardest Hit as Storms Leave Dozens Dead in 5 States

“We offered to send nurses there after hearing about a staffing crunch in the region and seeing COVID-19 cases peaking there," said Northwell President and CEO Michael Dowling. "We remember when the pandemic hit us hardest and we were at our worst.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Northwell HealthNew York CityLong Islandgov. kathy hochulwestern New York
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us