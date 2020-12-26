‘No Other Case Like This': 3-Year-Old in Missouri Had Stroke After Covid Diagnosis, Doctors Say

Doctors in Missouri said a 3-year-old boy experienced a stroke after he tested positive for Covid-19, in what they called a possible example of the neurological effects associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

The toddler, Colt Parris, was recuperating on Thursday at the University of Missouri’s Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Columbia, Missouri, after surgery to address a brain clot, NBC affiliate KSN-TV reported. He is expected to make a full recovery, doctors told the outlet.

Dr. Camilo Gomez, a neurologist at the hospital, said that doctors were examining the extent of the link between Covid-19 and neurological problems.

“The Covid diagnosis is important because we think the reason why (patients) with Covid, including the child, have strokes and a variety of other problems is that they have propensity to form clots,” Gomez told the station.

Researchers since the start of the pandemic have looked at a possible association between the coronavirus and blood clots, including those affecting a patient’s brain.

A study of 214 patients early this year in Wuhan, China, found more than a third had neurological manifestations of the disease, including loss of consciousness and stroke. U.S. doctors have also documented and studied blood clots and strokes among Covid-19 patients.

